ABU DHABI Jan 10 Japan has asked Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE)to supply it with more oil in the event of a shortage due to new sanctions imposed on Iran by the West, Japan's foreign minister Koichiro Gemba said on Tuesday.

"The UAE has taken into consideration the Japanese request in a positive way. Japan will have the priority in any increase that the UAE can provide," UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahayan said after talks with Gembo in Abu Dhabi.

