TOKYO, Dec 28 Trading volumes of crude oil
futures on the Tokyo Commodities Exchange (TOCOM) have more than
quadrupled this year to a record as Japanese retail investors
have started making bets that oil prices that hit an 11-year low
this month will rebound.
Global oil prices have dropped more than two-thirds over the
last 18 months, with international benchmark Brent
sinking to $35.98 a barrel - lowest since July 2004 - after OPEC
stuck to its policy of full production to retain market share.
Trading volume of TOCOM's Dubai crude oil futures have grown
more than four-fold to a record 3.15 million lots over the first
11 months this year from the same period a year ago, already
surpassing the previous annual record of 2.28 million of 2004.
Volumes got a further boost after OPEC failed to agree a
production ceiling at its Dec. 4 meeting, with TOCOM daily crude
volumes hitting a record of 55,388 and open interest soaring to
74,257 lots. That is against an average daily volume of 3,677 in
2014 and an open interest of 19,610 at the end of last year.
"The volume started rising late last year (2014) after oil
prices had begun falling," said Hidefumi Moriyama, TOCOM's
senior manager. The ballooning trade is also due to a spike in
investments by individuals in an exchange traded note (ETN) that
tracks TOCOM's oil futures, he said.
The ETN linked to TOCOM crude oil futures was created by
Nomura Securities and listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in
2013. It is designed to offer leverage or double the impact of
any price moves, according to Nomura.
"It's easier for individual investors to trade the ETNs than
TOCOM oil futures as ETN is a listed product like stocks and
investors have no need to deposit a margin or roll over," said
Makoto Shiota, managing director of Nomura Securities.
To hedge its exposure on the exchange traded notes, Nomura
trades oil futures in volumes twice as large as investors' ETN
orders, boosting the activity of the TOCOM crude contracts.
Total value of the ETN had grown to 53.6 billion yen ($445
million) by last Friday, up from 2.9 billion yen a year ago, as
Japan's retail investors bet on a recovery in oil prices.
TOCOM crude futures fell to a more than six-year
low last week at 26,890 yen per kilolitre ($35.50 per barrel).
The TOCOM oil contract was initially launched with the aim
of becoming a benchmark for Asian crude, like West Texas
Intermediate in the U.S. market and Brent crude in Europe, but
with it trading in yen and kilolitres, it has remain primarily
an investment tool for the domestic Japanese market.
($1 = 120.58 yen)
