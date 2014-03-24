TOKYO, March 24 Japanese refiner Kyokuto
Petroleum Industries (KPI) will cut capacity of its Chiba
refinery by 13 percent, or 23,000 barrels per day (bpd), on
March 31 to meet government norms on improving efficiency, its
parent TonenGeneral Sekiyu said.
The Japanese government imposed a law in 2010 requiring
decades-old refineries to either scrap inefficient crude
distillation units (CDUs) or invest in heavy residue cracking
units by the end of March 2014 to better compete with Asian
rivals.
TonenGeneral, the nation's second-biggest oil firm by
refining capacity, said last month it was examining cutting
capacity of the sole 175,000 bpd CDU at KPI's Chiba refinery by
23,000 bpd.
TonenGeneral also said its previously flagged plans to scrap
the 67,000 bpd No. 1 CDU at its Kawasaki refinery and the 38,000
bpd No. 2 CDU at its Wakayama refinery, as well as plans to
raise capacity of a residue hydrocracking unit at Kawasaki to
34,500 bpd from 31,000 bpd would all take effect on March 31.
The TonenGeneral group will meet the requirements under the
mandate through these four steps, a company spokesman said on
Monday.
The refining law comes as a falling population and a shift
to less polluting vehicles has cut demand in Japan for
everything from gasoline to petrochemicals used to make nappies,
leading to surplus capacity at refiners, estimated at around 20
percent, or more than 1 million bpd, in 2010.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)