* Examining cutting 23,000 bpd, or 13 pct, of Chiba
* Previously flagged cuts to come in March
(Recasts, adds size of cuts under consideration)
TOKYO Feb 14 Japanese oil refiner TonenGeneral
Sekiyu KK is considering cutting capacity at its Chiba
refinery by 13 percent, or 23,000 barrels per day (bpd), to meet
government norms on improving efficiency.
The Japanese government imposed a law in 2010 requiring
decades-old refineries to either scrap inefficient crude
distillation units (CDUs) or invest in heavy residue cracking
units by the end of March 2014 to better compete with Asian
rivals.
TonenGeneral said on Friday it is examining cutting capacity
of the sole 175,000 bpd CDU at Chiba. Japan's second-biggest
refiner by capacity also said its previously flagged plans to
scrap the 67,000 bpd No. 1 CDU at its Kawasaki refinery and the
38,000 bpd No. 2 CDU at its Wakayama refinery will come in
March.
Industry sources had said the company would need to cut more
capacity to meet requirements under the law.
TonenGeneral also plans to raise the capacity of its sole
residue refining unit that processes low-priced heavy oil into
lighter products such as gasoline, called a residue
hydrocracking unit, to 34,500 bpd from 31,000 bpd in March. That
unit is at the Kawasaki refinery.
The refining law comes as a falling population and a shift
to less polluting vehicles has cut demand in Japan for
everything from gasoline to petrochemicals used to make nappies,
leading to surplus capacity at refiners, estimated at around 20
percent, or more than 1 million barrels per day (bpd), in 2010.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford and
Muralikumar Anantharaman)