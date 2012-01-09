TOKYO Jan 9 The Tokyo Stock Exchange is in final talks to keep the scandal-hit Olympus Corp listed on the bourse, Jiji News Agency reported on Monday.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange kept Olympus on its watchlist after the firm met its deadline to file its revised results on Dec. 14, which revealed a $1.1 billion dent in its balance sheet.

A source close to the matter told Reuters on Sunday that Olympus is considering suing current and former executives for compensation totaling about 90 billion yen ($1.2 billion), while its new president is considering resigning. (Reporting By Mari Saito; Editing by Ed Lane)