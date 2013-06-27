TOKYO, June 27 A Japanese government panel to
review the investment strategy of public funds, including the
world's largest public pension fund Government Investment
Pension Fund, will hold its first meeting on July 1, sources
familiar to the matter said on Thursday.
A growth strategy outlined earlier in the month by the
government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has sought to mobilise
public savings to support an aggressive growth agenda aimed at
defeating years of deflation and sluggish economic growth.
GPIF and other Japanese public funds, such as Federation of
National Public Service Personnel Mutual Aid Association,
collectively hold $2 trillion in assets.
A seven-person panel is to be headed by University of Tokyo
professor Takatoshi Ito.
The panel members, yet to be announced, will consider how to
improve returns on investments by raising exposure to risk
assets such as equities and foreign assets as Japan's working
population ages and payouts increase, sources said.
The panel is scheduled to reach a conclusion by the autumn
and aims to implement proposals by April 2015 in line with the
Abe administration's growth strategy plan, the sources said.
GPIF Chairman Takahiro Mitani told Reuters in an interview
on Wednesday that the Abe government appeared determined to
shake up the administration and investment policies of GPIF,
which holds $1.2 trillion in assets.
"All we can do right now is calmly wait for the outcome of
the panel," Mitani said. "We'll obey the government's decision
if it decides to change the law or the framework for us to be
more aggressive."
Earlier in June, GPIF raised its Japanese stock allocation
to 12 percent of its portfolio from 11 percent, while lowering
its allocation to Japanese government bonds to 60 percent from
67 percent, the most significant shake-up of its portfolio
strategy since the fund was formed in 2001.