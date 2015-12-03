Fitbit's quarterly revenue slumps 40.8 pct
May 3 Fitbit Inc reported a 40.8 percent fall in quarterly revenue on Wednesday as the wearable device maker struggles with rising competition in a rapidly maturing market.
Dec 3 Japanese electronic companies Toshiba Corp , Fujitsu Ltd and Sony Corp spinoff Vaio are mulling a combination of their PC operations, according to a Nikkei report.
The three companies aim to sign a basic agreement this month and launch the combined company in April 2016, the business daily said on Thursday. (s.nikkei.com/21yCTMS)
Vaio will likely be the surviving company, while Toshiba and Fujitsu will make investments and transfer operations to combined entity, according to the Nikkei report.
Toshiba, Fujitsu and Investment fund Japan Industrial Partners, Vaio's top shareholder, are likely to invest around 30 percent each in the new company, the Nikkei reported.
Toshiba, Fujitsu and Vaio were not immediately available for comment outside regular business hours. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
May 3 Kraft Heinz Co, North America's third-largest food and beverage company, reported a 3.1 percent fall in quarterly profit on Wednesday, hurt by a strong dollar and weak demand in the United States and Canada.