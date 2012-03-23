TOKYO, March 23 Japan's financial regulator has
stripped AIJ Investment Advisors of its registration as an asset
manager after the company was unable to account for the bulk of
$2.4 billion in pension funds, Financial Services Minister
Shozaburo Jimi said.
The Financial Services Agency has also ordered Tokyo-based
brokerage ITM Securities to suspend operations for six months in
relation to AIJ, the minister said.
Jimi said Japan's Securities and Exchange Surveillance
Commission (SESC) raided the head office of Tokyo-based AIJ and
other related locations on Friday.
In one of Japan's worst financial scandals, AIJ is under
investigation for falsifying performance records on roughly 200
billion yen ($2.42 billion) in pension money.
Nearly all of the money is believed to have disappeared,
dealing a blow to the 84 pension co-operatives representing
880,000 employees that entrusted it with funds.
The FSA, under fire for failing to prevent the scandal, has
launched an investigation into all 265 discretionary asset
managers in Japan.
($1 = 82.4950 Japanese yen)
