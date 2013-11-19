TOKYO Nov 20 The world's biggest pension fund
is preparing its most ambitious overhaul since its creation more
than a decade ago, a process that will eventually see more of
Japan's $2 trillion in public funds invested in stocks and other
riskier assets and relatively less cash parked in government
bonds.
An advisory panel to the government of Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe, in a highly anticipated report on Wednesday, will propose
far-reaching reforms to the Government Pension Investment Fund
(GPIF), encompassing fundamental change to its governance and
investment strategy.
The scope of the proposals suggests Abe is serious about
making public funds more independent and equipped to generate
returns from Japan's enormous pool of public savings to support
its rapidly ageing society, rather than simply seeking to boost
the stock market.
But the complex nature of the reforms may mean that the 121
trillion yen ($1.21 trillion) GPIF - and the other funds that
typically follow it - are slower to shift their investments than
some investors were expecting.
People familiar with the process say the final report will
likely add details and a clearer direction to a preliminary
September report that recommended GPIF shift away from very
low-yielding Japanese government bonds (JGBs) and benchmark
passive equity investments to a new index based on investment
returns.
It will also propose setting up "baby funds" that could take
on more exposure to riskier assets in pursuit of higher returns
and will likely add a recommendation to invest in
inflation-linked bonds, the sources said.
The recommendations mark a major step in Abe's hopes to
reform Japan's conservatively managed public funds to help pull
the world's third-biggest economy out of 15 years of deflation
and weak growth.
He wants the massive pools of money to have the resources
and expertise to generate higher returns as the country's
working population ages and payouts to retirees increase.
Similar recommendations in 2008 were ignored. But the
Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, which oversees GPIF, has
been involved in this round of deliberations, meaning the
proposals were likely to be implemented, the sources said.
DISAPPOINTMENT FOR SOME
Investors who have focused on the fund's shift from bonds to
equities may still be disappointed, as Wednesday's report was
not expected to specify recommended asset allocations, the
sources said. Those changes are not scheduled to come into force
until 2015, although it is possible they could come sooner.
The reference to the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400, which targets
return on equity (ROE), could help shares in that index.
The report is likely to spell out which proposals can be
implemented more quickly, such as the new ROE benchmark for
passive equity investments, and which will take longer, such as
setting up a new regulatory framework for the funds, the sources
said.
"If the panel can actually draw up a clear roadmap, then the
market will take this positively," said Kenji Shiomura, a senior
strategist at Daiwa Securities. "With the Health Ministry in the
discussion, the level of government commitment to implementing
reform measures looks high."
The final report could change at Wednesday's panel meeting.
It is to be released around 5:30 p.m. (0830 GMT), when the head
of the panel, Tokyo University professor Takatoshi Ito, holds a
news conference on the recommendations.
Anticipation that the report would recommend that GPIF track
the new stock index - which focuses on ROE and corporate
governance - for its passive equity investments has already
helped some of the 14 stocks that are in the JPX-Nikkei Index
400, but not in the benchmark Nikkei 225 average or the
broader Topix.
Seria Co Ltd, operator of a 100 yen-shop chain, has
jumped 13 percent in the week since the index was announced,
while fast-growing, e-commerce giant Rakuten Inc has
risen more than 9 percent, outpacing the 2.7 percent rise in the
Topix over the same period.
GPIF may not begin reviewing its asset allocations and
investment strategy until the government completes a pension
actuarial revaluation in March.
The fund reviews its medium-term strategy every five years
based on these revaluations, with next year marking the review
for implementation in the financial year from March 2015.
But it may not wait for this process to play out. In June,
after a relatively brief eight months, GPIF made the biggest
changes to its asset allocations since the fund was formed in
2001. It raised the weighting of Japanese stocks in its core
portfolio to 12 percent from 11 percent and cut JGBs to 60
percent from 67 percent.
"It looks clear that the panel, the Health Ministry and GPIF
all think that GPIF should alter its current heavy emphasis on
JGBs as the result the money will flow into Japanese stocks and
elsewhere," said Daiwa's Shiomura.
BEYOND CONVENTIONAL ASSETS
The report is expected to recommend that public funds start
baby funds that would be managed separately from the core fund
to allow them to take more exposure to riskier assets. These
could put money in investments beyond conventional assets such
as domestic and foreign stocks and bonds.
Overhauling GPIF's structure, which is important to its
ability to make sophisticated investments, will likely take more
time. The panel is expected to call for increasing the budgets
of Japan's thinly staffed public funds to hire experts and
acquire the resources to improve returns.
GPIF is an independent administrative agency, which has to
operate under a tight budget and has severe staff limitations
compared with large private-sector financial institutions. The
fund has fewer than 80 people managing its trillions of yen.
Converting it into a government-authorised corporation, like the
Bank of Japan, would provide more flexibility, but such a change
would require time and political debate over legislation.
The sources said the panel wants GPIF to consider
diversifying into liquid asset classes, such as real estate
investment trusts, when it reviews it portfolio from April. But
investment in illiquid asset classes such as private equity,
infrastructure and property would have to await the
organisation's overhaul.
This could mean a setback for GPIF after it made its initial
moves towards investing in private equity in October, when it
hired a veteran portfolio manager and moved several staff to
focus on the asset class.
($1 = 100.0350 Japanese yen)
(Additional reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto, Emi Emoto and
Takaya Yamaguchi; Editing by William Mallard and Alex
Richardson)