(Adds comments by PM Abe and Health and Welfare Minister)
TOKYO, June 1 Japan's pension system has been
hacked and more than a million cases of personal data leaked,
authorities said on Monday, in an embarrassment that revived
memories of a scandal that helped topple Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe in his first term in office.
Japan Pension Service staff computers were improperly
accessed by an external email virus, leading to the leak of some
1.25 million cases of personal data, the system's president,
Toichiro Mizushima, told a hastily called news conference.
He apologised for the leak, which he said involved
combinations of names, identification numbers, birth dates and
addresses.
The pension service was setting up a team to investigate the
cause and prevent a recurrence, Mizushima said.
"These are the people's vital pensions. I have instructed
Health and Welfare Minister (Yasuhisa) Shiozaki to consider the
pension recipients and do everything possible," Abe told
reporters in brief remarks aired on NHK public television, which
featured the data leak as the evening's top news story.
Separately, Shiozaki apologised for failing to prevent the
hacking and told a news conference he had instructed the Japan
Pension Service to set top priority on protecting the public's
pensions.
Public outrage over botched record-keeping that left
millions of pension premium payments unaccounted for was a major
factor in a devastating defeat suffered by Abe's Liberal
Democratic Party in a 2007 election for parliament's upper
house.
Abe, whose first cabinet also lost several cabinet ministers
to other scandals and gaffes, including one who committed
suicide, resigned in September of that year in the face of
parliamentary deadlock and ill health.
(Writing by William Mallard and Linda Sieg; Editing by Robert
Birsel and Clarence Fernandez)