By Chikafumi Hodo
| TOKYO, July 2
TOKYO, July 2 Visitors to Japan's public pension
fund can't miss signs of the low-cost, low-return culture that
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe seems determined to change with a
review of its operations that kicked off on Monday.
There is no receptionist at the dimly lit, 40-year-old Tokyo
building where the headquarters of the Government Pension
Investment Fund, the world's largest pension, occupies the
second floor.
The waiting area consists of two mismatched couches. Behind
a single closed door, over $1 trillion - equivalent to the
annual economic output of South Korea - is run almost on
autopilot and invested largely in government bonds issued across
the street by Japan's Finance Ministry.
Equally worrying for critics, including members of Japan's
ruling Liberal Democratic Party, the fund has no independent
board for oversight, no ability to hire in-house fund managers
and no record of success during a period of economic growth of
the kind Abe has pledged to deliver to voters and markets.
Officials led by chairman Takahiro Mitani say the fund,
known as GPIF and which employs less than 80 people, has
performed according to the mandate set by its supervisor, the
Ministry of Health and Welfare: keep costs down and risks in
check.
What happens next, they say, will depend on the reforms the
Abe administration enacts in the coming months as it looks to
mobilise public savings to help drive Japan out of two decades
of deflation and sluggish growth.
"We are the target of a review," Tokihiko Shimizu, the
director-general of GPIF's research department told a hedge fund
seminar last week, explaining crucial decisions would now be
made by others. "We are like the carp on the chopping block."
On Monday, an advisory panel to Abe met for the first time
to consider wide-ranging reforms that could see GPIF shift more
money into stocks, foreign assets and less conventional
investments such as infrastructure funds, as well as emerge as a
more independent fund with deeper expertise.
"All we can do right now is calmly wait for the outcome of
the panel," Mitani told Reuters in an interview late last month.
"We'll obey the government's decision if it decides to change
the law or the framework for us to be more aggressive."
"LOW PROFILE, LOW COST, LOW RISKS"
In 2010, a report by the Organisation for Economic
Cooperation and Development (OECD) said GPIF was being run as a
"low profile, low cost and seemingly low risk institution".
The Paris-based think tank recommended a shake-up that would
give GPIF full independence from the Health and Welfare
Ministry, which was given oversight of the fund in 2001.
Until then, funds had been entrusted to the Finance
Ministry. But in the wake of criticism that money was being used
to bankroll public sector entities and local government
projects, control shifted.
"Almost all the fund management is outsourced and just left
up to others. That is no good," said Yasuhisa Shiozaki, an LDP
lawmaker and a former official at the Bank of Japan. "It's also
crazy that at the top of the structure is the health minister,
who has no expertise in fund management."
A prime example of GPIF's conservative approach is asset
allocation - changes last month to its portfolio strategy were
the first since 2006.
Under those changes, GPIF cut its target allocation of
Japanese government bonds to 60 percent from 67 percent and
raised its allocation of Japanese stocks to 12 percent from 11
percent. The changes reflected where its portfolio stood and
kept it from having to sell stocks and buy more bonds to stay
within mandated ranges.
Allocation shifts can be made with the approval of the GPIF
chairman and the health minister.
REFORMS BEEN RECOMMENDED BEFORE
GPIF has been the target of reform efforts before.
Two government-led panels, one in 2008 and the other in
2009-2010, recommended changes including splitting the massive
pool of money into smaller funds.
The earlier calls for change went nowhere, but officials
involved in the effort say this time is more serious because of
Abe's determination to see through a popular economic agenda.
A more aggressive investment portfolio weighted toward
stocks -- including foreign assets -- could help bolster
sentiment in Japan. It could also weaken the yen, which would
help exports.
"It's one of the few levers Abe has," said Itay Tuchman,
head of foreign exchange at Citigroup in Tokyo.
GPIF has a target of returning just over 1 percentage point
above average wage increases. Wages have dropped by almost 1
percent per year over the past nine years. GPIF's return over
the same period averaged 2.4 percent a year.
If the fund's returns falter, the cost of supporting public
pensions could rise for taxpayers, payouts could fall or it
could be a combination of both as Japan's working population
ages and retires, analysts have said.
By one projection, 20 percent of Japan's population will be
pensioners over 75 years old by 2030. The share over 65 could be
as high as one third of the population.
An economist from the University of Tokyo, Takatoshi Ito,
headed the 2008 panel and will lead the latest one. The review
would focus on both the fund's investment policy and governance,
Ito told Reuters.
"I'm open minded about the types of issues we should
discuss," he said on Friday.
The panel has a deadline of the third quarter to reach its
conclusions so changes to GPIF and other public pensions that
control another $1 trillion can be put in place by April 2015,
in line with the government's growth strategy plan.
HARDLY BANKING-LEVEL SALARIES
GPIF's skeleton staffing has also come under scrutiny.
The fund employs so few people because of government rules
that limit operating costs and restrict it from trading stocks
on its own.
By contrast, Canada's public pension, the CPPIB, has seven
times more staff to manage a fund one sixth the size. With more
fund management expertise in-house, the Canada fund has
outperformed GPIF over the past decade with a portfolio that is
mostly equities.
Barred from luring star fund managers with banking-level
salaries because of government-imposed controls on pay, GPIF has
leaned heavily on outside fund managers. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust,
BlackRock and Mitsubishi UFJ Trust are the leading outside fund
managers, handling a combined $438 billion.
GPIF's highest paid employee is Mitani, who made the
equivalent of $192,000 for the year ended March 2012.
Mitani, a former BOJ official, is open to change but said it
will come at a cost.
"If we have to diversify and move into new areas and take on
more risk, we need a workforce with the skills to manage those
risks," he said. "We don't have such resources now."