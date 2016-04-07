* Record low debt yields increase corporate pension
liabilities
* Pension liabilities seen eating into corporate earnings
* Some electronics makers, utilities seen particularly
vulnerable
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, April 7 Many Japanese companies are
facing a big increase in pension liabilities thanks to the Bank
of Japan's (BOJ) adoption of negative interest rates in January.
While the BOJ's negative rates policy was intended to spur
lending and stimulate Japan's stagnant economy, it has created
problems for corporate pension plans, which depend on the yield
earned from high-grade bonds, such as government debt, to meet
future pension payments. They now require more assets to
generate the same returns.
Based on recent financial statements from around 1,700
listed companies, Goldman Sachs estimates that a 50 basis point
drop in the discount rate, which is used to calculate future
pensions and roughly tracks long-term JGB yields, would increase
total pension liabilities to 98 trillion yen ($896 billion) from
89 trillion yen.
The negative effects are already being felt in the form of
lower profits and profit targets. Cleaning services company
Duskin Co Ltd, for example, in March cut is operating
profit target for fiscal year 2018 to 6 billion yen ($55
million) from an initial 7.5 billion yen due to an expected
increase in pension liabilities.
Companies with low equity ratios - those where creditors own
a larger proportion of their assets than shareholders - are
especially vulnerable to increased pension liabilities because
they have to spend a larger percentage of their earnings to
repay creditors, analysts say.
"As declining yields enlarge the present value of their
pension liabilities, companies with low equity ratios face
erosion of their capital," said Hiromi Suzuki, a strategist at
Goldman Sachs in Tokyo.
"Bigger pension liabilities basically means more debt for a
company and a decrease in its net worth. Japanese companies
overall are stronger than they were a decade ago. But those with
inadequate capital and big pension plans risk damaging their
balance sheets," said Kengo Nishiyama, a corporate governance
research analyst at Nomura Securities.
Struggling electronics makers, with their heavy reliance on
debt, and utilities companies burdened by heavy costs after the
2011 Fukushima earthquake and nuclear disaster appear
particularly vulnerable.
BofA Merrill Lynch measures the impact of higher pension
payments by dividing a company's pension liabilities by its
equity ratio. A high resulting ratio would then show the entity
has a relatively heavy pension burden.
High on BofA Merrill Lynch's list of vulnerable companies
are Sharp Corp, Toshiba Corp, Panasonic Corp
and NEC Corp, all of which have high pension
liabiity to equity ratios.
Utilities such as Kyushu Electric Power Co,
Hokkaido Electric Power Co and Tohoku Electric Power Co
also feature prominently.
Kenji Abe, equity strategist at BofA Merrill Lynch, notes
that in fiscal 2013, 2014 and 2015 those companies with high
ratios tended to consistently underperform low-ratio peers.
"Going forward, any increases in pension liabilities bears
watching when corporate earnings are released," Abe said.
Low bond yields sap a company's strength by increasing its
pension liabilities while simultaneously undermining its pension
fund's returns.
"Many pension funds will not be able to follow the path of
(public pension fund) GPIF, which has steadily increased equity
holdings," said Takehiro Noguchi, a senior economist at Mizuho
Research Institute.
As part of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's economic reforms, the
Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) has abandoned its
traditional mindset and sharply increased equity holdings, a
potentially risky move that corporate counterparts could not
necessarily emulate.
"They will have to keep government bonds at the core of
their portfolios while diversifying their investments, for
example into real estate," said Mizuho Research Institute's
Noguchi.
($1 = 109.3000 yen)
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Nachum Kaplan and
