UPDATE 6-Police consider manslaughter charges over deadly London tower block blaze
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates Whirlpool share price)
TOKYO May 23 Japan will target a boost in the use of generic drugs to over 80 percent from the current 56 percent by September 2020, two government sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.
The move would save Japan hundreds of billions of yen a year, the sources said, and comes as the country takes aggressive measures to rein in ballooning healthcare costs for a rapidly ageing population.
The sources declined to identified as they were not authorised to speak to the media.
(Reporting by Takuya Yamguchi; Writing by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates Whirlpool share price)
MARORA, India, June 23 A toilet charity has renamed an Indian village after U.S. President Donald Trump as part of a promotional push to raise cash and support for better sanitation.