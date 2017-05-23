TOKYO May 23 Japan will target a boost in the use of generic drugs to over 80 percent from the current 56 percent by September 2020, two government sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

The move would save Japan hundreds of billions of yen a year, the sources said, and comes as the country takes aggressive measures to rein in ballooning healthcare costs for a rapidly ageing population.

The sources declined to identified as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

