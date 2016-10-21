* Philippines Pres Duterte begins three-day Japan visit on
Tuesday
* Japan PM plans personal private meetings with Duterte
* Visit comes after Duterte embraces China on Beijing trip
TOKYO, Oct 21 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
plans private personal meetings with Philippine President
Rodrigo Duterte in Tokyo next week, three sources said, seeking
to keep him onside with U.S.-led efforts to contain Beijing's
South China Sea ambitions.
With Duterte winding up a trip to China where he announced
his "separation" from the United States, Abe faces a delicate
task to promote the closely aligned security goals of Tokyo and
Washington without pushing the Philippine leader deeper into
Beijing's embrace.
"Japan wants to explain its regional stance, including its
thinking regarding the South China Sea," said one of the
sources. "Abe wants to make a connection with Duterte," he
added, asking not to be identified because he is not authorized
to talk to the media.
Duterte's apparent cosying up to Beijing has both Tokyo and
Washington worried that the commitment under former Philippine
President Benigno Aquino to stand up to China in the hotly
disputed waterway is under threat.
Aquino angered China by lodging a case with an arbitration
court in the Hague challenging the legitimacy of Beijing's
maritime claims in the resource-rich sea.
The ruling earlier this year emphatically favoured Manila
but was rejected by China, which has repeatedly warned the
United States and Japan to stay out of the dispute.
WORRY
Abe will hold one-on-one talks with Duterte at his residence
in Tokyo on Wednesday night following a larger, more formal
meeting with senior officials, the sources said.
"It's unusual for the Japanese prime minister to hold a
second smaller meeting," another of the sources said.
Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida will also host
Duterte for an informal dinner on Tuesday.
Duterte visited Beijing first with an entourage of around
200 business people. On Thursday, he declared the United States
had lost and he had "realigned" with China.
Duterte has railed against U.S. criticism of his deadly war
on drugs and called President Barrack Obama a "son of a bitch"
but has so far maintained cordial ties with U.S. ally Japan.
"Right now Japan seems determined to cultivate a
relationship with him and will avoid the hot-button topics (eg
human rights) lest Duterte also junk them as well," said one of
the sources.
Japan wants to confirm the importance of the rule of law and
freedom of navigation, a Japanese government official told
Reuters. It's unlikely, however, that Abe will try to intervene
in Duterte's spat with Washington or discuss the Hague ruling,
he added.
Duterte places "great value on the Philippines' vibrant and
dynamic relationship" with Japan, a Philippine government
spokeswoman said ahead of the visit.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Tokyo was
looking at how the developments between China, the Philippines
and the United States might affect Japan but would not comment.
"In regard to the problem in the South China Sea, we are
looking reach a diplomatic solution through cooperation between
with the countries involved," Suga told a regular media briefing
on Friday.
Japan in June committed itself to a bigger security role in
Southeast Asia when then Minister of Defence Gen Nakatani said
his country would help nations such as the Philippines and
Vietnam build their security capabilities to deal with
"unilateral, dangerous and coercive actions" in the South China
Sea.
"There is more Chinese assertion in the South China Sea and
Japan has more worries it will do the same the same in the East
China Sea," said Alison Evans, deputy head of Asia Pacific Desk,
Country Risk at IHS Markit. "Japan has to be more concerned now
than six months ago."
On Wednesday, Abe will sign an agreement to supply two new
patrol boats to the Philippines, the sources said, adding to the
vessels and aircraft Japan has already provided to help keep
tabs on activity in the South China Sea.
Duterte and his entourage will then meet leaders from
companies including Toyota Motor Corp and Mitsubishi
Motors to seek further investments in the Philippines.
Duterte concludes his trip on Thursday with a call on
Japan's Emperor Akihito.
