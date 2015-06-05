(Adds background, details on possible agreement)
By Tim Kelly
TOKYO, June 5 The Philippines and Japan are to
start talks on allowing Japanese military aircraft and naval
vessels to use bases in the Philippines for refueling and
picking up supplies, enabling them to extend their patrol range
deep into the South China Sea, Philippine President Benigno
Aquino said.
"We will be starting discussion on this," Aquino said at a
press conference in Tokyo on Friday during a state visit to
Japan.
Japan is considering joint air patrols with the United
States in the South China Sea, sources told Reuters in April, in
response to China's increasingly assertive push for influence as
it builds air strips and other man-made islands in the disputed
waters.
A Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA), would clear the way for
the Japanese military to use Philippines' bases on a rotational
basis, similar to the way the U.S. does now. An ability to
refuel close to the South China Sea would allow Japan's Self
Defense Forces to keep their aircraft on patrol longer and cover
a greater distance.
The decision to start talks on a VFA was not included in a
joint statement on Thursday after Aquino met Japanese Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe.
The two leaders, however, discussed the VFA and agreed to
open up negotiations, a source with knowledge of the meeting
told Reuters. He declined to be identified because he is not
authorized to talk to the media.
Aquino's trip comes as the two countries deepen their
security ties. Unable to match the scale of the Chinese fleet,
Manila is looking for allies in its territorial spat with China.
Tokyo is concerned that Chinese land reclamation projects in the
South China Sea will expand Beijing's influence in a region
through which about $5 trillion of sea-borne trade passes
annually, much of it heading to and from Japan.
In an interview in January, Admiral Robert Thomas, commander
of the U.S. Seventh Fleet, told Reuters that Washington would
welcome Japanese air patrols there because their presence would
provide a stabilizing counterweight to a growing fleet of
Chinese fishing and naval vessels.
(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Rachel
Armstrong)