TOKYO Nov 16 The Japanese and Philippine
leaders will agree this week on a deal paving the way for Tokyo
to supply Manila with used military equipment, possibly
including aircraft that could be deployed to patrol the disputed
South China Sea, sources said.
The deal will mark the first time Japan has agreed to
directly donate military equipment to another country, and is
the latest example of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's more muscular
security agenda.
The agreement in principle on military technology will be
announced after Abe and President Benigno Aquino meet on the
sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit
in Manila, said three sources in Tokyo who are familiar with the
issue.
It will commit Tokyo and Manila to discuss the type and
scale of Japanese military aid, added the sources, who declined
to be identified because they were not authorised to talk to the
media.
The Philippines is the Southeast Asian country most at odds
with Beijing over the South China Sea. Tokyo has no claims in
the waterway, but is worried about China's growing military
reach into sea lanes through which much of Japan's ship-borne
trade passes.
"APEC is an opportunity for us to show how far our
cooperation has come," one of the sources said.
Abe and Aquino are due to meet on Wednesday.
A Tokyo-based spokesman for the Japanese Foreign Ministry,
which the sources said has been handling the agreement, said he
had no information on the matter. The Philippine Foreign
Ministry declined to comment while Philippine military officials
could not immediately be reached for comment.
While the agreement won't include specific aid for now,
Japan may begin by supplying three Beechcraft TC-90 King
Air planes currently used to train Japanese Self Defense Force
pilots that can be fitted with basic surface and air
surveillance radar, sources with knowledge of the plan have
previously said.
That might then be followed by used Lockheed Martin
submarine-hunting P3-C patrol planes, they said.
Rather than challenge Beijing directly by sending warships
or planes to patrol the South China Sea, Japan is building the
military capacity of friendly nations in the region that have
claims to parts of the waterway such as the Philippines, Vietnam
and Malaysia.
Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the APEC leaders'
summit on Wednesday and Thursday. While the South China Sea is
not on the formal agenda of the trade-dominated discussions, it
is likely to feature in talks on the sidelines.
To allow Japan's first direct donation of military
equipment, Japanese lawmakers will either have to tweak
financial regulations that require officials to sell second-hand
government-owned equipment at fair market value, or establish a
financing mechanism outside overseas development aid, which
can't be used for military purposes.
In June, Abe and Aquino agreed to begin talks on a visiting
forces agreement that would open the way for Japan to use bases
in the Philippines to refuel aircraft and resupply naval
vessels.
Japan is also building 10 vessels for the Philippine
coastguard.
