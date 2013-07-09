TOKYO, July 9 A San Francisco-bound Boeing Co 777 operated by Japan Airlines Co turned back to Tokyo on Monday after its crew detected a leak in the hydraulic system that controls its flaps, the carrier said.

The incident came three days after an Asiana Airlines 777 crashed in San Francisco after approaching at dangerously low speed, killing two people.

The JAL jetliner, carrying 236 passengers, returned to Tokyo's Haneda airport after departing three hours and twenty minutes earlier. Maintenance engineers were investigating the cause of the leak, a spokesman for the Japanese flag carrier said.

Two teenage Chinese girls on their way to summer camp in the United States were killed and more than 180 people injured in the San Francisco crash, the first fatal accident involving the Boeing 777 since it entered service in 1995..

Hours afterwards, Asiana Airlines President and CEO Yoon Young-doo said the plane did not appear to be at fault.