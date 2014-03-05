* China voiced concern over plutonium held by Japan
* But U.S, U.N. nuclear watchdog see no reason to worry
VIENNA, March 5 The United States is not worried
about Japan's plutonium stocks, a senior U.S. diplomat said on
Wednesday, following criticism raised by China in a new dispute
between the east Asian neighbours.
"We are not at all concerned that the plutonium is either
being handled improperly or that there isn't a plan for
disposition," Joseph Macmanus, the U.S. ambassador to the U.N.
nuclear agency, told reporters in response to a question.
Last month, Beijing said it was "extremely concerned" by a
report that Japan has resisted returning to the United States
more than 300 kg (660 lb) of mostly weapons-grade plutonium.
Japan's Kyodo news agency said the United States had pressed
Japan to give back the nuclear material, which could be used to
make up to 50 nuclear bombs. Japan had balked, but finally given
in to U.S. demands, Kyodo said.
The material was bought for research purposes during the
1960s and the two governments will likely reach an official
agreement on its return at the Nuclear Security Summit in The
Hague in March, an official at Japan's Education Ministry said.
Japan also has plutonium contained in spent nuclear fuel at
civil reactor and reprocessing sites - totalling 159 tonnes at
the end of 2012, according to Japanese data posted on the
website of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
Macmanus said "plutonium and the disposition of plutonium
stocks" was a central element of what he called a very
successful diplomatic and energy partnership with Japan.
"We are satisfied that Japan understands what the conditions
are for the use and the maintenance of those stocks and we are
not concerned," he said.
IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano earlier this week also
said there was no reason for concern that plutonium held by
Japan could be diverted for nuclear arms purposes.
Tasked with preventing the spread of nuclear weapons, IAEA
inspectors regularly check nuclear facilities around the world,
including in Japan and other countries with nuclear power plants
and other atomic sites.
The U.N. agency's most high-profile case is Iran, where it
regularly visits uranium enrichment sites and now also monitors
the implementation of a breakthrough agreement late last year
between Tehran and six world powers. However, unlike Japan and
most other IAEA member states, Iran has not granted the U.N.
watchdog wider inspection powers under the so-called Additional
Protocol. Iran rejects Western accusations that it is seeking to
develop the capability to make bombs.
China is involved in a bitter territorial dispute with
Japan. It denies Japanese accusations that it is a threat to
peace and in turn has accused Japan of trying to rearm and
failing to learn the lessons of its brutal behaviour during
World War Two, when Japanese forces occupied China.
Unlike China, Japan, the world's only target of atomic
bombs, in the final stages of World War Two, does not have
nuclear weapons, and it is the government's stance that it will
not seek to obtain them. Deteriorating relations between Beijing
and Tokyo have been fuelled by a dispute over a chain of
uninhabited islands in the East China Sea.
(Reporting by Fredrik Dahl; Editing by Hugh Lawson)