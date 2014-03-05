* China voices concern over plutonium held by Japan
By Fredrik Dahl
VIENNA, March 5 The United States and China
disagreed over Japan's plutonium stocks at a U.N. nuclear agency
meeting on Wednesday, with Washington saying it did not share
Beijing's concern about the sensitive issue, diplomats said.
China expressed concern about the size of Japan's plutonium
holdings at a board session of the International Atomic Energy
Agency (IAEA), diplomats who attended closed-door discussions at
the U.N. body said. Russia voiced similar views, they said.
Like uranium, plutonium can be used to fuel nuclear power
plants, but can also provide material for nuclear bombs.
The U.S. ambassador to the IAEA made clear his country was
not worried about Japan's treatment of the material.
"We are not at all concerned that the plutonium is either
being handled improperly or that there isn't a plan for
disposition," Ambassador Joseph Macmanus told reporters.
He later told the board, according to one diplomat, that "we
do not share the concerns expressed" by China last month.
On Feb. 17, Beijing said it was "extremely concerned" by a
report that Japan has resisted returning to the United States
more than 300 kg (660 lb) of mostly weapons-grade plutonium.
Japan's Kyodo news agency said the United States had pressed
Japan to give back the nuclear material, which could be used to
make up to 50 nuclear bombs. Japan had balked, but finally given
in to U.S. demands, Kyodo said.
The material was bought for research purposes during the
1960s and the two governments will probably reach an official
agreement on its return at the Nuclear Security Summit in The
Hague in March, an official at Japan's Education Ministry said.
Nuclear-armed China is involved in a bitter territorial
dispute with Japan. It denies Japanese accusations that it is a
threat to peace and in turn has accused Japan of trying to rearm
and failing to learn the lessons of its brutal behaviour during
World War Two, when Japanese forces occupied China.
NO IAEA CONCERN EITHER
Japan, the world's only target of atomic bombs, in the final
stages of World War Two, does not have nuclear weapons, and says
it will not seek to obtain them.
Japan has plutonium contained in spent nuclear fuel at civil
reactor and reprocessing sites, totalling 159 tonnes at the end
of 2012, according to Japanese data posted on the IAEA website.
Macmanus said "plutonium and the disposition of plutonium
stocks" was a central element of what he called a very
successful diplomatic and energy partnership with Japan.
"We are satisfied that Japan understands what the conditions
are for the use and the maintenance of those stocks and we are
not concerned," he told reporters.
In his statement to the board, he was quoted as saying that
one goal of a U.S.-Japan nuclear security working group was to
reduce quantities of weapons-usable nuclear material in Japan,
and that this cooperation has been "successfully ongoing for
decades". He said Japan had been "consistently" transparent
about its plutonium inventory.
IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano earlier this week also
said there was no reason for concern that plutonium held by
Japan could be diverted for nuclear arms purposes.
