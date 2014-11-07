Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attends the Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) Air Review to celebrate 60 years since the service's founding at Hyakuri air base in Omitama, northeast of Tokyo October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Friday his government was making final arrangements to hold a bilateral summit with China in Beijing next week.

"Both Japan and China are coming to the view that it would benefit not just the two countries but regional stability if a summit is held," Abe said in a television programme.

China and Japan on Friday agreed to work on improving ties and signalled willingness to put a bitter row over disputed islands on the back burner, paving the way for their leaders to meet at an Asian-Pacific summit next week.

