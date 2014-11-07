TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Friday his government was making final arrangements to hold a bilateral summit with China in Beijing next week.
"Both Japan and China are coming to the view that it would benefit not just the two countries but regional stability if a summit is held," Abe said in a television programme.
China and Japan on Friday agreed to work on improving ties and signalled willingness to put a bitter row over disputed islands on the back burner, paving the way for their leaders to meet at an Asian-Pacific summit next week.
