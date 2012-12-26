TOKYO Dec 26 Former Japanese Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe was elected prime minister by parliament's lower
house on Wednesday, giving the 58-year-old security hawk a
second chance at running the world's third-biggest economy.
Abe's Liberal Democratic Party surged back to power in a
Dec. 16 election, three years after a crushing defeat that ended
more than 50 years of almost non-stop rule by the conservative,
business-friendly party.
Abe, grandson of a prime minister, has vowed to push the
Bank of Japan to adopt an aggressive monetary easing policy and
big spending to rescue the economy from its fourth recession
since 2000. He also wants to loosen the limits of Japan's
pacifist constitution on the military and has vowed to take a
tough stance in a territorial row with Beijing while trying to
get frayed Sino-Japanese ties back on an even keel.