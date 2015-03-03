(Changes day of the week in paragraph 1)
By Kaori Kaneko
TOKYO, March 3 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe on Tuesday said he received donations from firms that got
government subsidies, the first time he himself has faced
questions about potentially improper donations, after having
lost three cabinet members to scandals.
Abe returned for a rare second term in 2012, pledging to
reboot Japan's economy, and his ruling coalition cruised to
another big election win in December. His support remains above
50 percent, high for a Japanese premier.
Abe's farm minister quit last week after questions about his
funds threatened to snarl parliament, which has delayed passage
of the budget for the year from April.
Last year, two cabinet ministers quit, one for possible
misuse of political funds and one for a campaign law violation.
Political analysts have said Abe's government would
inevitably be hit hard if more ministers stepped down, but
fallout looks limited for now.
Kyodo news agency and the Sankei newspaper said a branch of
Abe's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in his home constituency
got a total of 620,000 yen ($5,165) from chemical companies that
received government subsidies in 2012 and 2013.
Donations by firms within a year of awards of government
subsidies are illegal, but Internal Affairs Minister Sanae
Takaichi told a parliamentary panel there was no legal problem
if the politician was unaware of the subsidies at the time.
"I really didn't know what I didn't know and I can't say
more than that," Abe told a parliamentary panel.
"It is a problem if politicians exercise their political
power to respond to a request in exchange for money," Abe said,
adding that discussions by political parties were needed to
dispel public concerns.
Economy Minister Akira Amari told reporters he would return
120,000 yen he received in 2013 and 2014 from a company that
obtained government subsidies.
"There are thousands of subsidy programmes. It is hard to
keep track of them all," he said.
Agriculture Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said he had received
donations from two firms that got subsidies but was unaware of
the subsidies at the time.
Hayashi's predecessor quit last week amid questions over his
political fundraising, while the education, environment and
justice ministers have also denied wrongdoing.
Abe was unlikely to suffer much from the fuss, one political
analyst said. "If this is the scope, I don't think there will be
much impact," said independent analyst Atsuo Ito.
($1=120.0500 yen)
