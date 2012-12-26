TOKYO Dec 26 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
said on Wednesday his government will pursue bold monetary
policy, flexible fiscal policy and a growth strategy to
encourage private investment.
"Japan won't have a future and won't be able to restore
fiscal health without a strong economy," Abe told a news
conference after taking office as the country's seventh prime
minister in six years.
Abe has pledged to put top priority on beating deflation and
taming the strong yen, which are dragging down the world's third
biggest economy. He also wants to loosen the limits of Japan's
post-World War Two pacifist constitution on the military and has
vowed to take a firm stance in a territorial row with a rising
China.