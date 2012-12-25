TOKYO Dec 25 Japan's incoming Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe reiterated on Tuesday a pledge to revive the economy
by correcting the recent trend towards a stronger yen.
Abe is set to be selected as prime minister by lawmakers on
Wednesday after leading his Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) to a
landslide victory in a lower house election earlier this month.
Abe, who spoke after naming a new leadership team for the
LDP, said he wanted to show voters who still doubt the party
that the LDP has changed.
The LDP is returning to government after three years in the
opposition.