BRIEF-Cannabrands AG comments on opening of insolvency proceedings
* WAS INFORMED THAT THIRD-PARTY APPLICATIONS WERE FILED FOR THE OPENING OF INSOLVENCY PROCEEDINGS AGAINST THE COMPANY
TOKYO Jan 28 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday he wants the new economy minister, Nobuteru Ishihara, to continue the government's efforts to push through structural reforms.
"Abenomics is at a critical juncture. I'd like him to use his full capacity to pull Japan out of deflation and put its economy on a growth path," Abe told reporters.
Abe said he asked Ishihara, a former ruling party executive, to succeed outgoing economy minister Akira Amari, who announced his resignation to take responsibility for a political funding scandal. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Sam Holmes)
MUMBAI, May 18 Indian state-run IDBI Bank reported fourth-quarter net loss widened to 32 billion rupees ($495.1 million) as bad loans soared, sending its shares down more than 8 percent.