* Opposition stepping up calls for Amari's resignation
* Amari's fate may affect markets, economic policies -
analysts
* Pro-growth Abenomics may shift gear - govt officials
By Leika Kihara and Kaori Kaneko
TOKYO, Jan 26 Japan's Economy Minister Akira
Amari is expected to hold a news conference on Thursday to offer
an explanation over accusations he had taken bribes, a top
government spokesman said, suggesting a decision on whether he
will stay on at the post is imminent.
Amari, a core member of premier Shinzo Abe's economic policy
team, is under fire over a media report that he and his aides
had accepted money from a construction company in exchange for
helping the firm receive compensation for disputes over land
ownership and waste removal at a public works site.
Amari said last week he has done nothing illegal and that he
was told by Abe to fulfil his duty as minister. But it is
uncertain whether he will stay on, as opposition parties step up
calls for him to resign, some analysts say.
"My understanding is that (Amari will offer an explanation)
on Jan. 28," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news
conference on Tuesday.
Amari played a central role in negotiating the 12-nation
Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) free trade agreement, and has
been the point-person overseeing the growth strategies that make
up Abe's "Abenomics" stimulus policies.
Any political funding scandal with potential criminal
implications has potential to complicate Abe's economic agenda
at a time of global financial market turmoil, and could
destabilise the cabinet ahead of a national election later this
year.
"Overseas investors are already questioning the effects of
Abenomics. If Amari is forced to step down, that could be seen
as symbolic," said Ayako Sera, market strategist at Sumitomo
Trust and Banking.
"His resignation could be seen as causing further delays in
growth strategy and reforms ... and could push down Tokyo
stocks," she said.
Some government officials say if Amari were to resign, the
balance of political power could shift from those in the
administration who favour more spending to stimulate growth to
those who prioritise fiscal discipline to rein in ballooning
public debt.
Amari has spear-headed the administration's pro-growth
policies and called for increased spending on items such as more
child-care facilities.
"There's no doubt the pro-growth policies of Abenomics will
be hit" if Amari resigns, one of the officials said.
