CEE MARKETS-Currencies fall on U.S. politics, dovish central banks
* Volatile crown leads plunge of currencies, leu at 4-year low * Risk aversion on U.S. politics main driver of fx, stocks fall * Polish central bank comments gave no support to zloty * Romania expects good bond auction demand-analysts By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, May 18 Central European currencies fell sharply from recent highs on Thursday as growing worries over Donald Trump's U.S. presidency led investors to cut risk. Comments from Poland's central bank fo