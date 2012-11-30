TOKYO Nov 30 Japan opposition leader Shinzo Abe
said on Friday he would leave it to the central bank to decide
on specific ways to achieve its policy objectives.
"If I become prime minister, I won't comment on specific
monetary policy measures, as they should be decided by the BOJ,"
Abe said in a joint debate of party leaders.
Abe is seen as the front runner to become prime minister
after an election for parliament's lower house on Dec. 16, which
polls suggest his Liberal Democratic Party will win.
Abe has called for more aggressive monetary easing to revive
the economy, including through extreme steps such as seeking
negative interest rates or setting a higher inflation target.
But he has recently toned down his demands after they were
criticised by BOJ policymakers and lawmakers of other parties as
unrealistic.