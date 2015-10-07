TOKYO Oct 7 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
retained close allies in key posts in a cabinet reshuffle on
Wednesday, playing it safe as he refocuses on the economy after
enacting divisive security legislation that dented his
popularity.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, Finance Minister
Taro Aso and Economics Minister Akira Amari were among those who
retained their portfolios. Defence Minister Gen Nakatani and
Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida also stayed, said Suga, who
announced the new line-up at the prime minister's office.
Abe named veteran lawmaker Motoo Hayashi in the trade and
industry portfolio, replacing Yoichi Miyazawa after just over
one year in the post. Hiroshi Hase, a former professional
wrestler, replaced Hakubun Shimomura as education minister.
