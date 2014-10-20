* Delay would be new headache for PM Abe
* Bill could be carried over to early-2015 session
* Likelihood rising Japan won't have casino for 2020
Olympics
(Adds comments on casino bill, Mainichi survey)
By Tetsushi Kajimoto and Yuko Yoshikawa
TOKYO, Oct 20 Japan's plan to legalise casino
gambling is likely to be delayed yet again, a senior official
said, dealing a new blow to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and a
setback to operators anxious for the launch of Asia's next big
gambling market.
Las Vegas Sands, Genting Singapore, MGM
Resorts, Melco Crown Entertainment and others
are waiting in the wings as potential investors in what analysts
say is one of the world's biggest untapped markets, worth tens
of billions of dollars a year.
But parliament was unlikely to have enough time to pass the
controversial law during the current session, which ends on Nov.
30, the coalition official said.
"The hurdle is quite high for both lower and upper houses to
enact it" during the current session, Keiichi Ishii, policy
chief of Komeito, the junior partner in Abe's coalition
government, told Reuters, adding that there was concern among
some Komeito members over the effects of gambling on society.
Abe, who wants Japan's first casino open in time for the
2020 Tokyo Olympics, saw two cabinet minister resign earlier in
the day over the dubious use of public funds, moves that could
complicate tough decisions on key policies.
Both analysts and lawmakers said the scandal could affect
the casino bill, already delayed by criticism that legalised
gambling would lead to higher crime, gambling addiction and
money laundering.
"Abe's support will fall, and things will not go as planned,
for example enacting the casino law could become difficult,"
said Tomoaki Iwai, Nihon University political science professor.
"Implementing policies will become more difficult."
One pro-casino, parliamentary source said the outlook was
"uncertain", saying he feared the scandal would make Abe less
capable to exerting influence over coalition colleagues,
emboldening anti-casino lawmakers within the coalition.
Another pro-casino political source, however, said he
expected parliamentary debate to start in the next few months.
"We are definitely seeing delays. The resignations don't
really directly affect the bill, but they don't help either,"
said one of the sources, requesting anonymity because
legislation was still pending. "We're still hoping for
parliamentary discussions of the bill to start early next month,
perhaps around November 5th or 7th."
Support from Komeito is seen as crucial for the bill since
Abe's Liberal Democratic Party does not have a majority on its
own in the Upper House. But many members of the party, backed by
a Buddhist group, oppose the bill.
PILLAR OF GROWTH
Other parties have also been mixed, reflecting a divide in
public opinion. A nationwide survey by the Mainichi newspaper
conducted over the weekend showed 62 percent of the public
opposed the bill, with only 31 percent in favour.
While some members of the opposition Democratic Party have
taken part in drafting casino legislation, others have been
highly critical.
"They were trying to squeeze the bill through, without much
debate... but that is not going to work," said Toshio Ogawa, a
Democratic Party member, told Reuters. "I think the bill will be
crushed."
Abe has made legalising casino gambling, already hugely
popular in Asian centres Macau and Singapore, a pillar of his
plan to revive economic growth through tourism.
Pro-casino lawmakers have aimed to pass the "integrated
resort" bill by the end of the year so they can submit a second
bill next year which would address specifics such as
regulations.
But legislation has already been carried over from a
previous session of parliament. It could also struggle to pass
in the ordinary session from early 2015, which will be dominated
by major bills such as the national budget.
That would make it nearly impossible for any casinos to be
built in time for the Olympics.
In an effort to set the legislative process in motion,
pro-casino lawmakers last week agreed to revise the bill by
mentioning the need for limits on Japanese nationals' entry to
casinos, bowing to pressure from opponents.
Proponents of the bill said the revision did not mean
Japanese nationals would be banned, but casino operators have
been wary of any move that could limit entry.
While Abe has said casinos will attract tourists, market
researchers say Japan's 128 million people would likely account
for most of the revenue and casino operators have said
foreigner-only resorts could struggle to make a profit.
