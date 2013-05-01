TOKYO May 2 Shinzo Abe makes no secret of
wanting to revise Japan's constitution, which was drafted by the
United States after World War Two, to formalise the country's
right to have a military - but critics say his plans go deeper
and could return Japan to its socially conservative,
authoritarian past.
Abe, 58, returned to office in December for a second term as
prime minister and is enjoying sky-high support on the back of
his "Abenomics" recipe for reviving the economy through
hyper-easy monetary policy, big spending and structural reform.
Now he is seeking to lower the hurdle for revising the
constitution as a prelude to an historic change to its pacifist
Article 9 - which, if strictly read, bans any military. That
would be a symbolic shift, loosening restrictions on the
military's overseas activities, but would have limited impact on
defence as the clause has already been stretched to allow Tokyo
to build up armed forces that are now bigger than Britain's.
However, sweeping changes proposed by Abe's Liberal
Democratic Party (LDP) in a draft constitution would strike at
the heart of the charter with an assault on basic civil rights
that could muzzle the media, undermine gender equality and
generally open the door to an authoritarian state, activists and
scholars say.
RESTRICTIONS, RESTRAINTS
"What I find strange is that although the prime minister is
not that old, he is trying to revive the mores of his
grandfather's era," said Ryo Motoo, the octogenarian head of
the Women's Article 9 Association, a group devoted to protecting
the constitution.
"I fear this might lead to a society full of restrictions,
one that does not recognize diversity of opinions and puts
restraints on the freedom of speech as in the past."
Abe's grandfather Nobusuke Kishi was a pre-World War Two
cabinet minister who was arrested but never tried as a war
criminal. Kishi served as premier from 1957-60, when he resigned
due to a furore over a U.S.-Japan Security Treaty.
Riding high in the opinion polls and buoyed by big stock
market gains, Abe has grown more outspoken about his
conservative agenda, including revising the constitution and
being less apologetic about Japan's wartime past - a stance that
has frayed already tense relations with China and South Korea,
where memories of Tokyo's past militarism run deep.
Many Japanese conservatives see the constitution, unchanged
since its adoption in 1947 during the U.S.-led Allied
Occupation, as an embodiment of Western-style, individualistic
mores they believe eroded Japan's group-oriented traditions.
RIGHTS VS DUTIES
Critics see Abe's plan to ease requirements for revising the
charter and then seek to change Article 9 as a "stealth"
strategy that keeps his deeper aims off the public radar.
"The real concern is that a couple of years later, we move
to a redefinition of a 'new Japan' as an authoritarian,
nationalist order," said Yale University law professor Bruce
Ackerman.
The LDP draft, approved by the party last year, would negate
the basic concept of universal human rights, which Japanese
conservatives argue is a Western notion ill-suited to Japan's
traditional culture and values, constitutional scholars say.
"The current constitution ... provides protection for a long
list of fundamental rights - freedom of expression, freedom of
religion," said Meiji University professor Lawrence Repeta.
"It's clear the leaders of the LDP and certain other politicians
in Japan ... are passionately against a system that protects
individual rights to that degree."
The draft deletes a guarantee of basic human rights and
prescribes duties, such as submission to an undefined "public
interest and public order". The military would be empowered to
maintain that "public order."
One proposal would ban anyone from "improperly" acquiring or
using information about individuals - a clause experts say could
limit freedom of speech. A reference to respect for the "family"
as the basic social unit hints, say critics, at a revival of a
patriarchal system that gave women few rights.
"The constitution is there to tie the hands of government,
not put duties on the people," said Taro Kono, an LDP lawmaker
often at odds with his party on policies. "There are some in
both houses (of parliament) who don't really understand the role
of a modern constitution."
WRITTEN BY HUMANS
Abe and the LDP say easing the revision procedures would
allow voters a bigger say in whether to alter the charter.
"The constitution is not something given by God, it was
written by human beings. It should not be frightening to change
it so I'd like the people to consider trying it once," Yosuke
Isozaki, an aide to Abe, told the Nikkei business daily.
Under Article 96, changes to the constitution must be
approved by at least two-thirds of both houses of parliament and
then a majority of voters in a national referendum. Abe wants to
require a simple majority of lawmakers before a public vote.
With Abe's popularity high and the main opposition
splintered, the LDP and smaller pro-revision parties appear to
have a shot at winning a two-thirds majority in an upper house
election in July. They already hold two-thirds of the lower
house.
"It's not as easy as it might appear," said Sophia
University political science professor Koichi Nakano. "But for
the first time, it's a realistic prospect."
Japan celebrates Constitution Day on Friday.