TOKYO Nov 12 Under growing opposition pressure
to keep a promise to call an election "soon", Japanese Prime
Minister Yoshihiko Noda looks to be leaning toward calling a
vote as early as next month, after pledging backing for a
controversial U.S.-led free trade pact.
The unpopular Noda may be hoping to emulate charismatic
leader Junichiro Koizumi's bold election gamble in 2005 and use
a call for a major economic reform to ease the bashing his
Democratic Party is expected to suffer at the hands of
disappointed voters.
The maverick Koizumi's pledge to privatise the giant postal
system as a symbol of vital reforms, despite opposition from
lawmakers in his own party, helped him lead the then-ruling
Liberal Democrats to a stunning election victory.
Now Noda, with voter support for his cabinet below 20
percent, wants to enshrine backing for the U.S.-led
Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade pact in his Democratic
Party of Japan's (DPJ) new campaign platform.
"We will simultaneously pursue the TPP and the free trade
agreement between Japan, China and South Korea and this stance
will be included in our manifesto," Noda told reporters over the
weekend.
But Noda faces opposition from his ruling party MPs who fear
a backlash from Japan's politically powerful farmers. Japan's
farmers say a flood of cheap agricultural imports will devastate
their heavily protected, small-scale operations.
The main opposition Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) opposes
joining the TPP negotiations if the end result is the
elimination of all tariffs. The TPP aims to tear down
traditional barriers to trade.
"I think an election is close," Motohisa Furukawa, a former
National Strategy Minister, told Reuters last week, adding that
a Dec. 16 vote was possible. "I don't think the situation will
improve if we put it off."
DEFEAT LOOMS FOR NODA
Political analysts are not convinced Noda can steal victory
at the ballot box like Koizumi, but how badly the Democrats will
lose is unclear given lukewarm voter support for the LDP and the
wild card of new parties such as one led by populist Osaka Mayor
Toru Hashimoto.
"It wasn't that the public liked postal reform. The public
liked Koizumi," said Gerry Curtis, a Columbia University
political science professor.
"The problem is, the public doesn't particularly like Noda.
I think what he may be after is to go down in history as the one
who got the consumption tax increase and TPP."
In August, Noda persuaded the LDP and its smaller partner,
the New Komeito, to back a bill to double the sales tax to 10
percent by 2015 in order to curb bulging public debt. In return
for their help in passing the bill in the opposition-controlled
upper house, he promised to call a general election "soon".
Japanese business executives are pushing strongly for Tokyo
to join the U.S.-led trade deal, arguing Japan will fall further
behind regional rivals China and South Korea if it stays out of
the pact, which so far includes the United States Australia, New
Zealand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei, Chile and Peru.
POLITICAL DEADLOCK
Noda is Japan's sixth prime minister since 2006, when
Koizumi ended a rare five-year term, and the third since the
Democrats won a landslide victory in 2009, ending more than half
a century of nearly non-stop LDP rule.
Since gaining office three years ago, the Democrats have
fallen into policy confusion and political deadlock.
Pressure is mounting on Noda to call an election for
parliament's lower house before year-end, although some in his
party would prefer to delay the day of reckoning.
Lower house members' four-year terms run through August 2013
but scenting victory, the LDP and the New Komeito want Noda to
keep his pledge to call a poll now.
Hoping to force his hand, they are poised to help pass key
bills Noda has set as conditions for calling an election.
A law to allow the government to issue bonds to help finance
the budget now looks set to pass, as does legislation to reduce
vote disparities between urban and rural election districts that
the Supreme Court has ruled unconstitutional.
But Noda could still decide to wait until next year to face
Japanese voters, perhaps dissolving the lower chamber soon after
the start of a regular session expected to begin in January.
"Noda's job is to minimize the damage to the party," said
Tsuneo Watanabe, a senior fellow at the Tokyo Foundation
think-tank. "If he wants to avoid a total bashing, the election
should not be this year."