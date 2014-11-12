* Sankei newspaper says to twin tax hike delay with election
By Linda Sieg
TOKYO, Nov 12 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
will postpone a planned tax increase and call a general election
for December, a newspaper said on Wednesday, in an effort to
lock in his grip on power before his voter ratings suffer a
slide.
Abe said on Tuesday he had not decided on the timing of an
election and his top government spokesman said on Wednesday that
a decision on the national sales tax hike, which could derail a
promised economic recovery, had yet to be made.
But the conservative Sankei newspaper said Abe would delay
the tax increase by a year and a half to April 2017 and call a
snap election for parliament's lower house.
A government official close to the prime minister's office
told Reuters on Tuesday that Abe was likely to delay the tax
hike. Major political parties have already begun gearing up for
a possible election.
No election need be called until 2016, but political
insiders said Abe, whose support is relatively robust but
falling, might seek to renew his mandate for another four years
before taking unpopular steps such as restarting nuclear
reactors and passing legislation to allow Japanese troops to
fight abroad for the first time since World War Two.
"This will be an election without a cause," said one
coalition lawmaker, adding it would make more sense to seek a
new mandate if Abe were to proceed with the tax hike, which most
voters oppose. He said that possibility couldn't be ruled out.
Abe's Liberal Democratic Party-led (LDP) coalition has
almost no chance of losing its lower house majority given the
weakness of the opposition camp, but could fall short of the
two-thirds it has now, politicians said.
ANNIVERSARY ELECTION?
Voter support for the LDP slipped to 36.6 percent in a
survey by NHK public TV released on Monday. That dwarfed the 7.9
percent who backed the opposition Democratic Party of Japan
(DPJ), reflecting memories of the party's three years in power
from 2009, a period marked by policy flip-flops and missteps.
Still, 40 percent backed no particular party.
Abe returned to power in December 2012 pledging to revive
the economy with a mix of hyper-easy monetary policy, spending
and reforms. Opposition politicians say delaying the tax hike
would show that his "Abenomics" growth strategy has failed.
The prime minister inherited the plan to raise the sales tax
from his predecessor, Yoshihiko Noda. That DPJ-led government,
with the backing of the then-opposition LDP and its ally, agreed
on the plan to double the sales tax to 10 percent in two stages
to fund rising social security costs and curb Japan's ballooning
debt.
Abe, though, has argued that to achieve fiscal reform, Japan
must end deflation and get the economy growing.
He had made up his mind to delay the tax increase as
third-quarter GDP is likely to be weak, the Sankei said, citing
unidentified government and coalition officials. Abe would then
take the issue to voters because the delay would exceed the
current lower house term, said the conservative daily.
Japanese share prices jumped on the reported tax hike delay,
with the Nikkei average rising to a fresh seven-year high of
17,411.75 before falling back a bit.
The most feasible date for the election would be Dec. 14,
said an LDP staff member. That would essentially mark the second
anniversary of the 2012 election that brought Abe and the LDP to
power and the midpoint of the current lower house term.
Abe raised the tax to 8 percent from 5 percent in April,
sparking Japan's biggest economic contraction since the global
financial crisis in the second quarter.
He has said he will decide on whether to proceed with the
planned October 2015 increase to 10 percent after seeing
third-quarter GDP. Preliminary GDP numbers are due on Monday.
Abe would meet with Natsuo Yamaguchi, head of junior
coalition party Komeito, as early as Monday to discuss the
election schedule, the Sankei said.
(Reporting by William Mallard, Yoshifumi Takemoto and Linda
Sieg; Editing by Dean Yates)