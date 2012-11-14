TOKYO Nov 14 Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko
Noda told a ruling party official he wants to call an election
for parliament's lower house on Dec. 16, Kyodo news agency
reported on Wednesday.
Noda told Democratic Party Secretary-General Azuma Koshiishi
of his intention but the ruling party's No.2 resisted, Kyodo
said citing a party official.
Noda, under opposition pressure to call an election he
promised in August would be "soon", looks to be leaning towards
holding one as early as next month after pledging support for a
controversial U.S.-led free trade pact.
But some in his party would prefer to delay it, with support
for his government at its lowest since Noda took office last
year.
Japan's upper house has fixed six-year terms, with elections
for half its members held every three years. Elections for the
more powerful lower house can be called at the premier's
discretion.