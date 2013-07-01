TOKYO, July 1 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has kept strong public support ahead of an upper house election later this month, with media polls out on Monday showing more than 40 percent of voters planned to vote for his Liberal Democratic Party.

The surveys by Yomiuri, Asahi and Mainichi dailies showed expectations that the LDP and its coalition ally, New Komeito, will win the election on the back of Abe's expansionary policies aimed at pulling the economy out of years of stagnation.

The LDP won 59 and the New Komeito 23 seats in the 127-member Tokyo assembly late in June, setting the ruling bloc on track for a hefty win in the national vote.

POLL DATE LDP KOMEITO DPJ RESTORATION Asahi July 1 44 4 7 7 MainichiJuly 1 45 6 8 5 Yomiuri July 1 42 6 9 5 Nikkei June 24 47 4 7 5 Kyodo June 23 28.8 6 8 4.8 Yomiuri June 17 40 7 7 4 Asahi June 10 45 5 7 5 Kyodo June 3 44.6 6.4 7.9 4.5 Nikkei May 27 47 5 6 3 Asahi May 20 49 6 8 7 Mainichi May 20 41 4 6 5 Yomiuri May 13 47 N/A 8 8 Kyodo May 20 44.4 4.4 6.8 5.7