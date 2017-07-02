FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan PM's party on track for big defeat in Tokyo election - exit polls
Indian manufacturing growth cools in June on weak demand
Indian manufacturing growth cools in June on weak demand
Biopic on gangster Arun Gawli not a ‘clean-up job,’ says director
Biopic on gangster Arun Gawli not a ‘clean-up job,’ says director
"Suicide Squad" brave bullets to rescue civilians in Marawi
"Suicide Squad" brave bullets to rescue civilians in Marawi
July 2, 2017 / 11:27 AM / a day ago

Japan PM's party on track for big defeat in Tokyo election - exit polls

1 Min Read

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attends a news conference after close of regular parliament session at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan, June 19, 2017.Toru Hanai/Files

TOKYO (Reuters) - Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) was on track for a stinging defeat in an election in the Japanese capital on Sunday, exit polls showed, signalling trouble for the Japanese leader, who is suffering from slumping support because of a scandal over suspected favouritism for a friend's business.

On the surface, the Tokyo Metropolitan assembly election is a referendum on Governor Yuriko Koike's year in office, but a poor showing for Abe's party will also be taken as a rebuke of his 4-1/2-year-old administration.

Public broadcaster NHK said Koike's Tokyo Citizens First party and its allies were on track for between 73 to 85 seats in the 127-seat assembly, while the LDP was forecast to take only between 13 and 39, down from 57 before the poll and possibly its worst showing ever.

Reporting by Linda Sieg; Editing by Mark Potter

