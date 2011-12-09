TOKYO Japan's opposition made clear on Friday that a honeymoon period is over for Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda's three-month-old cabinet, voting to censure two of his ministers in parliament's upper house.

The opposition, which controls the upper house, has cooperated with Noda on the passage of a $155 billion budget to fund rebuilding from the March earthquake, tsunami and the nuclear crisis as well as tax hikes to secure its financing.

But the non-binding censure motion against his defence and consumer affairs ministers is a warning that such cooperation will be hard to obtain when Noda needs support for his plan to double the sales tax to 10 percent to cover the rising costs of caring for a fast-ageing population.

The main opposition Liberal Democratic Party, which lost power to the Democrats in 2009 after half a century of nearly uninterrupted rule, has made clear that it wants to use its ability to block legislation and force Noda to call an early election after the disaster-related laws are passed.

Noda took over in September as Japan's sixth premier in five years facing a multitude of challenges, including reining in public debt twice the size of the economy, spearheading the nation's reconstruction efforts and finding new sources of growth in a rapidly ageing society.

Noda has said he is standing by his ministers, but the vote puts him in a bind because keeping them in his cabinet would make it harder to work with the opposition, while letting them go could embolden the opposition and weaken his grip on power.

At a news conference that followed passage of the censure motions, Noda reiterated his support for the ministers.

"We must take the passage solemnly, but tasks are piling up in each of their fields of responsibility," Noda said.

"I want both ministers to reflect on their own action, straighten up and do their utmost in fulfilling their duties."

Some analysts suggest Noda could follow the example of his predecessor Naoto Kan to get out of the quandary. When two of Kan's ministers were censured in November 2010 he did not dismiss them out of hand but later replaced them in a cabinet "reshuffle."

"Switching ministers often cannot be good for Japan. But he might have no option but to let them go in the form of a cabinet reshuffle," said Koichi Nakano, a political science professor at Sophia University in Tokyo.

Noda's approval ratings have steadily declined from close to 60 percent after his appointment to less than 40 percent in the past week as government officials' blunders and his embrace of controversial policies such as a U.S.-led free trade pact and tax hikes have taken their toll.

The censure motion against Defence Minister Yasuo Ichikawa was prompted by an offensive comment by a senior defence ministry official over plans to relocate the U.S. Marines' airbase in the southern island of Okinawa.

Ichikawa also came under fire after he told parliament last week he did not know the details of a 1995 Okinawa rape case, in which a 12-year-old girl was assaulted by three U.S. servicemen, stoking anti-U.S. base sentiment on the island.

Consumer Affairs Minister Kenji Yamaoka was censured for his ties with businesses accused of operating pyramid schemes.

Noda has already suffered an early setback, with trade minister Yoshio Hachiro resigning after just eight days in office over comments seen as insensitive about radiation from the tsunami-hit Fukushima nuclear plant.

(Writing by Kiyoshi Takenaka and Tomasz Janowski, Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)