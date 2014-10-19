(Repeats with new headline)
* Obuchi to report on funding, submit resignation -Nikkei
* Would be first resignation during PM Abe's current tenure
* Opposition gunning for other new ministers
By Linda Sieg
TOKYO, Oct 19 In a blow to Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe, Japan's new trade and industry minister will resign as soon
as Sunday over allegations that groups backing her misused
political funds, Japanese media said.
Yuko Obuchi, the 40-year-old daughter of a former prime
minister, plans to report on her investigation of the
questionable funding on Monday and then submit her resignation
to Abe, the Nikkei and Sankei newspapers said on Sunday.
But the Sankei said Abe's team was considering having Obuchi
make her report to the prime minister on Sunday, not waiting for
a parliamentary committee meeting on Monday.
Abe tapped Obuchi, a telegenic mother of two, less than two
months ago to head the powerful Ministry of Economy, Trade and
Industry. She was one of five women Abe chose in a cabinet
reshuffle in a bid to bolster his popularity by showing his
commitment to promoting women.
Regarded as a contender to become Japan's first woman prime
minister, Obuchi apologised during a parliamentary grilling on
Thursday over media reports of the misuse of funds, which could
violate electoral and political funding laws.
"I feel that ignorance is no excuse," Obuchi said on Friday.
On Saturday, she avoided saying if she would quit, telling
reporters her first priority was to investigate the funding
issue.
The Nikkei and Kyodo News reported that Obuchi had told
people close to Abe she planned to resign to take responsibility
for the furore. Jiji news wire said her resignation was
inevitable.
A METI spokesman said he was unaware of any plans by Obuchi
to quit. A person answering the phone at Obuchi's office in her
electoral district in Gunma prefecture referred a reporter to
her Tokyo offices, where there was no answer.
The departure would be the first Cabinet resignation for
Abe, who took office in December 2012. His previous tenure as
prime minister in 2006-2007 was marked by scandals among his
ministers, several of whom were forced to resign and one who
committed suicide.
The Obuchi scandal comes as Abe faces the decision of
whether to proceed with a planned but unpopular increase in the
sales tax, after a tax hike in April pushed the world's
third-largest economy into its deepest quarterly slump since the
global financial crisis in 2009.
"The minister is now investigating and will make a report at
the start of the week, so I think she will make an appropriate
explanation," Tomomi Inada, policy chief of Abe's Liberal
Democratic Party, said on Sunday.
"I think she will fulfil her responsibility to make a proper
explanation to restore the people's trust in politics," Inada
said during a debate program, when asked about the possibility
of Obuchi resigning.
Reports of funding irregularities emerged on Thursday. On
Saturday, public broadcaster NHK said two Obuchi political
groups spent 43 million yen ($400,000) on annual theatre events
between 2009 and 2011 and kept no record of spending on the 2012
event.
Another political-funds group bought 3.8 million yen worth
of goods from businesses run by her sister and brother-in-law
over the four years through 2012, NHK said.
Obuchi told parliament she believed her supporters had paid
for the theatre events themselves but was aware it would be a
legal violation if her political groups made more payments.
After her appointment, Obuchi was given the tough task of
trying to gain public trust for the government's unpopular
policy of restarting nuclear reactors idled after the 2011
Fukushima atomic disaster.
Abe had hoped the soft-spoken Obuchi would be able to ease
opposition to nuclear power, but the controversy could hinder
the government's plan, some political analysts say.
The ruling coalition has a hefty majority in parliament, but
the opposition Democratic Party has been targeting new cabinet
ministers in parliamentary debates in hopes of denting Abe's
popularity, still at around 50 percent.
The Democrats on Friday filed a criminal complaint against
Justice Minister Midori Matsushima, accusing her of violating
the election law by distributing paper fans to voters. The party
has demanded that Matsushima resign.
Defense Minister Akinori Eto has also faced questions from
the opposition over his political funding.
($1=106.8500 Japanese yen)
(Additional reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Writing by Linda Sieg
and William Mallard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)