TOKYO Jan 12 Japanese ruling party heavyweight Katsuya Okada, a fiscal hawk, will become Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda's deputy and will oversee tax, social security and administrative reform, public broadcaster NHK reported on Thursday.

Noda appears to hope that recruiting Okada, who has held top government and party posts, will help him get tax bills, aimed at doubling the 5 percent sales tax by 2015, to pass through a divided parliament. Analysts, however, doubt having him in the cabinet would guarantee a smooth passage.

Okada, 58, is known for his clean, serious image and a stubborn streak. He held the post of Decocratic Party leader when the party was in opposition and has since served as foreign minister and party secretary-general.