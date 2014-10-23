(Adds minister comments, more details)
By Mari Saito
TOKYO Oct 23 Japan's new trade minister on
Thursday called his support group's spending at a racy bar
"inappropriate," but declined to sell shares in Tokyo Electric
Power, the operator of the destroyed Fukushima nuclear
plant his ministry supervises.
The revelations about the trade minister come as a blow for
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe after his cabinet suffered two
high-profile resignations this week over separate funding
scandals.
Yoichi Miyazawa, a veteran politician and nephew of a former
prime minister, was picked to head the trade ministry on Tuesday
after the resignation of his predecessor, Yuko Obuchi, over
allegations that her support groups misused political funds.
Justice Minister Midori Matsushima resigned the same day
over unrelated allegations of election-law irregularities.
Abe's administration has been pushing to restart nuclear
plants more than three years after the devastating Fukushima
disaster. As the head of the powerful trade and industry
ministry, Miyazawa will be in charge of key decisions on energy
policy and the reopening of idled reactors across Japan.
Miyazawa, 64, said he learned from news reports of the
18,230 yen ($170) that the support group spent at the
sadomasochism-themed bar in his political district of Hiroshima.
"There's no way we can classify expenditure at such a place
as political spending. I think it was handled inappropriately,"
Miyazawa said during a group interview with Reuters on Thursday.
He called the incident "embarrassing" and said he did not go to
the bar himself.
Kyodo News said the support group Miyazawa-kai had made the
payment on Sept. 6, 2010, labelled "entertainment expense",
according to a political finances report.
Abe's first term between 2006 and 2007 was marred by a
string of resignations, a pension records scandal, and a
minister's suicide that eroded his support. Eventually, he quit
in the face of parliamentary deadlock and ill-health.
Miyazawa also admitted on Thursday to owning shares in the
de facto nationalised Tokyo Electric Power Co, the
operator of the destroyed Fukushima plant that the trade
ministry oversees.
While it is not illegal for him to hold such shares, it is
customary in Japan for politicians to divest them when assuming
a cabinet post.
Miyazawa's holding of 600 Tokyo Electric shares is worth
more than $1,800, based on the utility's current stock price.
Atsuo Ito, an independent political analyst, said the
revelation about the shares would be a distraction for a
government already grappling with tough decisions.
"Even if it doesn't lead to his resignation, it takes energy
away from the administration's difficult policies, such as
raising the sales tax and restarting nuclear reactors," Ito
said.
"The ruling party wants to avoid further resignations. But
this could be a repeat of the first Abe administration that was
heavily criticised by the public when he defended his ministers
for a long time, even after scandals."
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news
conference he had heard from Miyazawa over the bar bill, saying
the minister would deal with the problem appropriately.
In the interview, held at his new office in the ministry,
Miyazawa said he would not sell his shares in the beleaguered
utility, instead choosing to put them in a trust.
"Honestly I did consider selling them, but I thought it was
my responsibility as a politician to hold them (shares) as we
are in a situation where we have to deal with compensation,
decommission and contaminated water issues."
Koichi Nakano, a professor at Sophia University and a
frequent critic of Abe's government, said revelations about
Miyazawa's ownership of Tepco shares were more troubling.
"It damages his credibility as the minister in charge of
(reactor) restarts."
(Reporting by Mari Saito, Linda Sieg and Kentaro Hamada,
Additional reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by William Mallard,
Robert Birsel and Clarence Fernandez)