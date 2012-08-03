TOKYO Aug 3 Growing Japanese opposition to
nuclear energy after the Fukushima disaster will be a wild card
in a general election many expect within months, but politicians
on both sides of the aisle agree on one thing: the Democratic
Party is likely to fall from power just three years after its
historic landslide win.
A mix of conservatives, centre-left lawmakers and
ex-socialists, the Democrats swept to power on a groundswell of
hope for change in August 2009, promising to change how Japan is
governed after more than 50 years of almost non-stop rule by the
conservative Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).
Three years and three prime ministers later, critics say its
pledges to reduce bureaucrats' control of policymaking and pay
more heed to consumers and workers than corporations were
honoured mainly in the breach.
"The Democrats did not sufficiently achieve their campaign
promises in the past three years. So for them to return to the
opposition is the most likely outcome," Hajime Ishii, an upper
house heavyweight in Noda's Democratic Party of Japan (DPJ),
told Reuters in an interview.
Instead, Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda has pushed ahead a
plan to raise the sales tax to curb massive public debt and fund
ballooning social welfare costs.
Legislation to double the sales tax by 2015 passed the lower
house in June with the backing of the LDP and its one-time
coalition partner as well as the DPJ, but that sparked a string
of defections from the ruling party.
FORCING NODA'S HAND
Keen for an early election, the LDP is threatening to submit
a non-binding censure motion against Noda in the
opposition-controlled upper chamber, which could halt
deliberations, or present a no-confidence motion in order to
force the premier's hand.
The DPJ still has a slim majority in the lower house, but
that could evaporate if more defect.
"The feeling is growing day by day that we cannot leave the
governing of Japan to the Democrats any longer," LDP Vice
President Tadamori Oshima told Reuters.
"In order to create an opportunity for a judgment on the
Democrats' three years in office and to obtain a public mandate
for the three-party agreement (on the sales tax), we want to use
either a censure motion or a no-confidence motion."
No one expects lower house members to serve their full
four-year terms through August 2013 but the Democrats appear
eager to put off the day of reckoning as long as possible.
On Friday, Noda played his cards close to his chest. "I
don't mention election timing even when I talk in my sleep," he
said in an interview with Japanese media.
Whatever the timing, the DPJ risks facing an anti-nuclear
backlash as protests grow against Noda's decision to restart two
atomic reactors to avoid blackouts, despite safety fears after
an earthquake and tsunami crippled the Fukushima nuclear plant
in March 2011 the world's worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl
in 1986.
Which parties would benefit, though, is unclear. The
Democrats' main rival, the LDP, promoted atomic power during
decades of dominance and only the tiny Social Democrats, the
Communist Party and a DPJ splinter group led by ex-party leader
Ichiro Ozawa are clearly against ending nuclear power soon.
Populist Osaka Mayor Toru Hashimoto, whose Ishin no Kai
(Restoration Group) local party is eyeing a national role, had
to backtrack on an early anti-nuclear stance when he signed off
on nuclear reactor restarts to avoid possible summer blackouts.
"I'm sure a bunch of people will vote against nuclear power
no matter what, but how many are willing to go that far (to vote
for the Social Democrats, Communists or Ozawa's new group)?"
said Steven Reed, a political science professor at Chuo
University in Tokyo. "They've never been given a proper option."
WOBBLY COALITION?
Predicting the election is tough given Japan's fragmented
political scene, where new parties are springing up like
mushrooms as voter disaffection with mainstream groups grows.
That public disaffection was apparent even in the rural
conservative stronghold of Yamaguchi, western Japan, where an
anti-nuclear candidate came in a strong second to an LDP old
guard rival in an election for governor last Sunday.
The LDP's Oshima said it was possible his party and former
partner, the New Komeito party, could win a majority, but others
are betting a broader coalition will need to be built,
threatening another bout of wobbly and indecisive government.
Japan has already had six premiers since 2006.
Hashimoto's Ishin no Kai could do better than expected as a
focal point for voter dissatisfaction, while a "grand coalition"
of the LDP and DPJ can't be completely ruled out.
A DPJ-led coalition would be a long-shot, though not
impossible, the politicians said.
"Whatever the results, the next government is likely to be a
multi-party coalition and may well not be able to decide
policies," said Hiroykuki Sonoda, a lawmaker in the tiny
opposition Sunrise Party who has been in and out of the LDP
since starting his career as a lawmaker in 1986.
(Editing by Nick Macfie)