* Noda, opposition agree to pass tax bill, hold election
"soon"
* Both sides give ground to avert a stand-off
* Opposition drops plan to submit no-confidence motion
By Yuko Yoshikawa and Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO, Aug 8 Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihko
Noda clinched on Wednesday an 11th hour compromise with the
opposition, saving a hard-fought deal on a contentious sales tax
increase in return for a pledge to hold a general election
"soon".
A final upper house vote on the tax plan had, until
recently, seemed a formality after Noda reached an agreement
with two main opposition parties in June and secured its smooth
passage in the lower house.
But Noda's sliding ratings, caused in part by his embrace of
unpopular causes such as the tax increase and nuclear reactor
restarts, emboldened the opposition, which made a clear
commitment to early polls the price for backing the tax bill.
Faced with a threat of a no-confidence motion and possible
parliamentary paralysis that would sink his signature tax plan,
Noda struck a compromise deal with the main opposition Liberal
Democratic Party and the smaller New Komeito party.
Speaking to reporters after he met their leaders, Noda said
they agreed to pass quickly the sales tax and social security
reforms and seek a mandate from the people soon after.
Asked, however, whether he had clarified the timing of the
election, he said: "We had no such conversation."
That left the timing of an election unclear and that is
likely to be a source of friction.
Noda, who took over last year as the ruling Democrats' third
leader since they swept to power in 2009, has staked his
political life on the plan to double the sales tax to 10 percent
by 2015 in an effort to curb snowballing public debt.
The plan's fate is viewed as a test of whether Japan, long
trapped in a cycle of revolving-door governments and policy
paralysis, can begin to get its public finances back in order.
Few expect lower house members to serve out their full term
through to August 2013, but the Democrats are eager to put off a
vote as long as possible, given opinion polls showing they would
lose badly.
Besides the tax plan, Noda will need opposition votes to
secure approval for a bill that authorises the government to
sell new bonds to finance the budget deficit.
Asked whether the parties had also agreed to back that bill,
Noda said it would be the subject of separate discussions.