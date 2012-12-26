TOKYO Dec 26 Shinzo Abe will be voted in as
prime minister by parliament's lower house on Wednesday, giving
the hawkish lawmaker a second chance at Japan's top job as the
country battles deflation and confronts a rising China.
Abe, 58, whose party surged back to power in this month's
election, has promised a two-pronged policy of aggressive
monetary easing by the Bank of Japan and big fiscal spending by
the debt-laden government to slay deflation and rein in the
strong yen that makes Japanese exports more costly.
The grandson of a former prime minister, Abe has staged a
stunning comeback five years after abruptly resigning as premier
in the wake of a one-year term troubled by scandals in his
cabinet, public outrage over lost pension records and a
devastating defeat for his Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in a
2007 upper house poll.
Abe looks set to pick a slate of close allies leavened by
some LDP rivals to fend off the criticism of cronyism that
dogged his first administration. Parliament meets from 1 p.m.
(0400 GMT).
Japanese media have said Abe will name former prime minister
Taro Aso, 72, as finance minister, ex-trade and industry
minister Akira Amari as minister in charge of a new economic
revival headquarters and policy veteran Toshimitsu Motegi as
trade minister. Motegi will also be tasked with formulating
energy policy in the aftermath of the Fukushima nuclear disaster
last year.
Loyal Abe backer Yoshihide Suga is expected to become chief
cabinet secretary, a key post combining the job of top
government spokesman with responsibility for coordinating among
ministries.
Others who share Abe's agenda to revise the pacifist
constitution and rewrite Japan's wartime history with a less
apologetic tone have also been floated for posts.
"These are really LDP right-wingers and close friends of
Abe," said Sophia University professor Koichi Nakano. "It really
doesn't look very fresh at all."
CHINA TIES, JULY ELECTION
Abe promised during the election campaign to take a tough
stance in territorial rows with China and South Korea over
separate chains of tiny islands, while placing priority on
strengthening Japan's alliance with the United States.
Japanese media said Abe would appoint two low-profile
officials to the foreign and defence portfolios.
Itsunori Onodera, 52, who was senior vice foreign minister
in Abe's first cabinet, will become defence minister while Fumio
Kishida, 55, a former state minister for issues related to
Okinawa island - host to the bulk of U.S. forces in Japan - will
be appointed to the top diplomatic post, the reports said.
Abe, who hails from a wealthy political family, made his
first overseas visit to China to repair chilly ties when he took
office in 2006, but has said his first trip this time will be to
the United States.
He may, however, put contentious issues that could upset key
trade partner China and fellow-U.S. ally South Korea on the
backburner to concentrate on boosting the economy, now in its
fourth recession since 2000, ahead of an election for
parliament's upper house in July.
The LDP and its small ally, the New Komeito party, won a
two-thirds majority in the 480-seat lower house in the Dec. 16
election. That allows the lower house to enact bills rejected by
the upper house, where the LDP-led block lacks a majority.
But the process is cumbersome, so the LDP is keen to win a
majority in the upper house to end the parliamentary deadlock
that has plagued successive governments since 2007.
"It's the economy, the economy, the economy," an LDP source
close to Abe told Reuters. The new government plans to submit an
extra budget for the fiscal year to March 31 in late January.
Financial markets expect a budget worth about 10 trillion
yen ($117.93 billion), but the source said no more than half of
that would be spent on public works projects, a traditional
staple of LDP economic stimulus packages.