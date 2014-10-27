(updates with government comment)
TOKYO Oct 27 Japan's new trade and industry
minister received contributions from a firm in which foreign
investors held a majority stake, but was not aware of the
possible violation of the political funds law at the time and
has returned the money, an aide said on Monday.
It was the latest whiff of scandal for Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe's cabinet and another blow for Yoichi Miyazawa, who has been
in charge of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry for
less than a week but was already under fire over funding-related
improprieties.
Last week, two ministers including Miyazawa's predecessor,
Yuko Obuchi, quit over the possible misuse of political funds.
The justice minister also resigned over a separate minor
possible legal infraction, although she denied any wrongdoing.
"He (Miyazawa) did not have any idea at the time" that
foreign investors had a majority stake in the firm, the aide
said, adding that the money, a total of 400,000 yen ($3,700)
received in 2007-2008, had been returned.
Japanese law prohibits politicians from accepting donations
from foreigners or firms that are more than 50 percent owned by
foreigners. Seiji Maehara, who was foreign minister in an
opposition Democratic Party-led government, had to resign in
2011 for receiving political donations from a foreign national.
"He has returned all the money immediately after realising
what happened...I think this is an appropriate way to deal with
this situation," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told
reporters, rejecting suggestions Miyazawa's problems were
creating a headache for the government.
Miyazawa's financing reports have been scrutinised since he
acknowledged last week that an aide spent 18,230 yen at an
S&M-themed bar, and that he himself held 600 shares in Tokyo
Electric Power CO, the operator of the tsunami-hit
Fukushima nuclear plant that his ministry oversees.
Ministers typically divest themselves of shares in firms
they oversee before taking their posts, but are not allowed to
buy or sell them after assuming their positions. Miyazawa has
said he would put the shares in a trust and that owning them
would not affect his policies toward the utility.
The reports have dented Abe's support ratings, although they
are still at around 50 percent, and are complicating a decision
he must make by year-end on whether to proceed with a planned
but unpopular rise in the sales tax to 10 percent from October
2015 despite worries about the impact on economic
growth.
Abe's first term between 2006 and 2007 was marred by a
string of resignations, a pension records scandal and a
minister's suicide that eroded his support. Eventually, he quit
in the face of parliamentary deadlock and ill-health, although
experts are not presently predicting a re-run of that scenario.
(1 US dollar = 107.9200 Japanese yen)
