TOKYO Oct 28 Two Japanese cabinet ministers
acknowledged political fund-related improprieties, adding to
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's headaches, but both said they
intended to stay in their jobs.
The revelations come after two other ministers, including
trade and industry minister Yuko Obuchi, quit over the dubious
use of political funds last week, hitting public support for the
Abe's government.
Obuchi's successor, Yoichi Miyazawa, also came under
scrutiny after acknowledging last week that an aide spent 18,230
yen at an S&M-themed bar, and that he himself held 600 shares in
Tokyo Electric Power Co, the operator of the
tsunami-hit Fukushima nuclear plant that his ministry oversees.
Environment Minister Yoshio Mochizuki told a news
conference, held shortly after midnight on Tuesday, that his
late wife incorrectly reported party fees and other expenditures
as costs for holding new-year parties in his support group's
income and expense reports.
Mochizuki said there were no illegal expenditures involved.
"Various problems are piling up at the Environment Ministry.
I would like to do my utmost to solve those problems," he said.
Income and expenditure reports in question are for 2008 and
2009, and 6.6 million yen ($61,167) in expenditure for party
fees and other expenses were reported as costs for holding
new-year parties, media said.
Also, a political group affiliated with Haruko Arimura,
minister in charge of women's empowerment, received 600,000 yen
in donations in 2011 and 2012 from a company that was fined for
tax evasion, Japanese media reported on Monday.
Arimura said that the donations were made before the tax
evasion case, and that the money had already been returned,
public broadcaster NHK said.
(1 US dollar = 107.9000 Japanese yen)
