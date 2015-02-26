TOKYO Feb 26 Japan's education minister denied
on Thursday a report by a weekly magazine that he illegally
received political funds, just days after the farm minister
resigned over similar allegations.
Education Minister Hakubun Shimomura, a close ally of Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe, told a parliamentary panel that the article
by the Shukan Bunshun magazine was incorrect.
"It is different from the facts, and I am angry," he said.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said separately that
he believed Shimomura had not violated any laws. "I think he has
fulfilled his responsibility to explain and that there is no
legal problem at all," Suga told a news conference.
The magazine said most regional support groups for Shimomura
had not been registered as political organisations and appeared
to have improperly collected funds on his behalf.
The magazine also said some of the fees collected from group
members appeared to have been funnelled to the branch of Abe's
ruling Liberal Democratic Party in Tokyo that Shimomura heads.
The magazine did not specify the total amounts involved.
Japanese election law mandates that any group that supports
a politician or puts up a political candidate must register as a
political group. Of 10 support groups for Shimomura, only one
based in Tokyo is registered as a political organisation, the
magazine said.
Responding to questions by an opposition lawmaker,
Shimomura told the panel the groups were not for the purpose of
collecting political funds but were voluntary groups of people
in the education field engaging in "friendly activities".
He said he had returned funds said to have been donated to
the LDP branch he heads by a person with possible ties to
gangsters, as well as funds from non-Japanese citizens after
finding out the source. Donations by non-Japanese are banned.
Shimomura also said he would check whether private education
firms from which he had received funds were themselves given
government subsidies during the year prior to making the
donations.
Farm Minister Koya Nishikawa quit on Monday amid questions
over his political fundraising. Two ministers, including the
trade minister, quit over similar scandals shortly after Abe
reshuffled his cabinet last year.
