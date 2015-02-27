TOKYO Feb 27 Japan's environment minister
denied wrongdoing on Friday after a newspaper said his office
appeared to have received improper funds, the latest
embarrassment for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, three of whose
ministers have quit over funding and election scandals since he
took office in late 2012.
The Asahi newspaper said a branch of Abe's Liberal
Democratic Party in Shizuoka prefecture, headed by Environment
Minister Yoshio Mochizuki, collected 1.4 million yen ($11,740)
from a logistics company which had received government funds.
This would violate a law which bans a company from making
political donations within a year of a decision to be awarded
government subsidies.
"I received the donation from the company without knowing it
was receiving subsidies and I think it was not illegal," said
Mochizuki. "I have returned the 1.4 million yen, considering
morality."
Top government spokesman Yoshihide Suga also defended the
minister, saying he had returned the funds as soon as he found
out there was a possible conflict.
On Thursday, Education Minister Hakubun Shimomura denied a
report by a weekly magazine that he illegally received political
funds, just days after the farm minister resigned over similar
allegations.
The accusation against the education minister might
especially sting because Shimomura, whose ministry is also in
charge of preparing for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, is considered
close to Abe.
($1 = 120 yen)
(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Nick Macfie)