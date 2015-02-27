(Adds justice minister, analyst comments, background)
TOKYO Feb 27 Two Japanese ministers denied
wrongdoing on Friday after media said they appeared to have
received improper funding, the latest embarrassment for Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe, three of whose ministers have quit over
scandals since October.
Abe returned to power for a rare second term with a 2012
election win, promising to reboot an economy plagued by
deflation, and his ruling coalition cruised to another big
election win in December.
Political analysts say although Abe still enjoys solid voter
support, his government would inevitably be hit hard if further
revelations of improper funding or other scandals cropped up and
forced any more ministers to step down.
The latest reports involve the environment and justice
ministers.
The Asahi newspaper said a branch of Abe's Liberal
Democratic Party (LDP) headed by Environment Minister Yoshio
Mochizuki, collected 1.4 million yen ($11,724) from a logistics
company which had received government funds.
That would violate a law banning a company from making
political donations within a year of an award of government
subsidies.
"I received the donation from the company without knowing it
was receiving subsidies and I think it was not illegal," said
Mochizuki. "I have returned the 1.4 million yen, considering
morality."
Government spokesman Yoshihide Suga defended the minister,
saying he had returned the funds as soon as he found out there
was a possible conflict.
Private broadcaster TV Asahi said an LDP branch headed by
Justice Minister Yoko Kamikawa got 60,000 yen a month in
political donation from the same company in 2013.
Kamikawa also said she was not aware the company was getting
subsidies.
On Thursday, Education Minister Hakubun Shimomura denied a
report that he illegally received political funds, just days
after the farm minister resigned over similar allegations.
Political commentator Atsuo Ito said the risk for Abe was
growing.
"Fundamentally, there are still a lot of hopes for his
economic policy and his support rates are still high, but with
so many of these things piling up, the chance of damage will
increase," Ito said.
"If another person quits his administration is likely to
come under quite a bit of fire."
Abe's first term between 2006 and 2007 was marred by
resignations, a pension scandal and a minister's suicide.
This time, Abe's ruling bloc enjoys comfortable majorities
in both chambers of parliament and he maintains party support.
"LDP lawmakers still believe they can win elections and they
can garner voter support with Abe at the helm," said Mikitaka
Masuyama, professor at the National Graduate Institute for
Policy Studies.
