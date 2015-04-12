By Linda Sieg
| TOKYO, April 12
TOKYO, April 12 Candidates backed by Japan's
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling bloc won two key governor
elections on Sunday, setting the stage for him to push through
divisive policies to boost defence and restart nuclear reactors
shut after the 2011 Fukushima disaster.
Exit polls showed incumbent governors backed by Abe's
Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and smaller coalition partner
Komeito were assured victory in the northern prefecture of
Hokkaido and in Oita in the south, Japanese media reported.
Elections including 10 gubernatorial polls, five races for
mayors of major cities and 41 prefectural assemblies have been
cast as a test for the prime minister's "Abenomics" recipe to
revive the economy, the benefits of which critics say have not
spread sufficiently to regions outside Tokyo.
Hokkaido and Oita were the only two governor races to pit
candidates backed by Abe's camp against major opposition parties
including the Democratic Party of Japan (DPJ), which was ousted
by Abe's camp in 2012 after a troubled three-year reign.
The victories by Hokkaido Governor Harumi Takahashi and Oita
Governor Katsusada Hirose halted a losing streak for Abe's bloc
in local polls including defeat on Okinawa island, host to a
controversial U.S. Marines air base, and in rural Saga.
Takahashi's main rival, Noriyuki Sato, had run with the
backing of the DPJ and other opposition parties on a platform
that included opposition to nuclear power.
Surveys show a majority of Japanese remain wary of
restarting reactors.
"Opinion polls show most people are not feeling the 'love'
of Abenomics and the worry was this might translate into a
political setback," said Jeffrey Kingston, director of Asian
studies at Temple University's Japan campus.
"These elections had postponed Abe moving ahead on unpopular
policies and now they've got the elections out of the way, he
can move forward," Kingston said.
Elections in smaller municipalities will be held on April
26.
The government is expected to present bills to parliament
next month to ease limits of the pacifist constitution on
Japan's military, marking a drastic policy shift which many
voters oppose.
Japan and the United States are hoping to reach a deal ahead
of Abe's visit to Washington this month to add momentum to a
12-nation free trade pact, the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP).
A loss in rural Hokkaido could have complicated those efforts.
Opposition parties had trouble fielding candidates in many
of Sunday's races, but an opposition candidate won an election
for mayor of Sapporo, capital of Hokkaido, exit polls showed.
(Editing by Jason Neely)