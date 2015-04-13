(Adds details on turnout, results, paragraphs 2, 6, 8-9)
By Linda Sieg
TOKYO, April 12 Candidates backed by Japanese
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling bloc won two key governor
elections on Sunday, setting the stage for him to push on with
divisive policies to boost defence and restart nuclear reactors
shut after the 2011 Fukushima disaster.
Incumbents backed by Abe's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP)
and smaller coalition partner Komeito defeated opposition rivals
in the northern prefecture of Hokkaido and in Oita in the south.
Elections including 10 gubernatorial polls, five races for
mayors of major cities and 41 prefectural assemblies had been
cast as a test for the prime minister's "Abenomics" recipe to
revive the economy, the benefits of which critics say have not
spread sufficiently to regions outside Tokyo.
Hokkaido and Oita were the only two governor races to pit
candidates backed by Abe's camp against major opposition parties
including the Democratic Party of Japan (DPJ), which was ousted
by Abe's camp in 2012 after a troubled three-year reign.
The victories by Hokkaido Governor Harumi Takahashi and Oita
Governor Katsusada Hirose halted a losing streak for Abe's bloc
in local polls. Takahashi's main rival, Noriyuki Sato, had run
on a platform that included opposition to nuclear power. Surveys
show a majority of Japanese remain wary of restarting reactors.
Incumbents backed by the ruling bloc won the other eight
races, six of them with DPJ support, media summaries showed.
"These elections had postponed Abe moving ahead on unpopular
policies and now they've got the elections out of the way, he
can move forward," said Jeffrey Kingston, director of Asian
studies at Temple University's Japan campus. Elections in
smaller municipalities will be held on April 26.
Voter interest was muted, which analysts said in part
reflected opposition weakness. Turnout in the governor races was
a record low 47.14 percent overall, Kyodo news agency said.
Opposition parties had trouble fielding candidates in many
races, but an opposition candidate was elected mayor of Sapporo,
the capital of Hokkaido. The LDP won a majority of total seats
in prefectural assemblies for the first time in 24 years, media
reported, but one in five candidates ran unopposed.
The government is likely to present bills to parliament next
month to ease limits of the pacifist constitution on Japan's
military, a drastic policy shift that many voters oppose.
Japan and the United States are hoping to reach a deal ahead
of Abe's visit to Washington this month to add momentum to a
12-nation free trade pact, the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP).
A loss in rural Hokkaido could have complicated those efforts.
(Editing by Jason Neely)